A few days back, the famous BGMI YouTuber, Naman "Mortal" Mathur, collaborated with another popular streamer, MrJayPlays, aka Jehanzeb, for the PMGC Last Chance Day 1 watch party. The YouTubers had many fun chats, and at one point, MrJayPlays asked Mortal about his viral PUBG Mobile clip that changed the latter's career graph. Mortal responded,

"I had barely 800-900 subscribers. While editing the clip, I was awestruck by the skills I showcased. However, initially, I did not understand how big that video was going to be; still, I was amazed. Then, after uploading it, when viewers started praising my skills, I realized the potential."

The famous BGMI star continued by saying,

"The video got 15K views on the first night of its upload, and it was monumental for a person who barely got 300-400 views. Hence, after touching the 15K count, I asked my mother about persisting with YouTube as a career. She initially refused and asked me to focus on my studies, but after YouTube credited my account with the money earned from my videos, she decided to give me a year to focus on gaming."

BGMI content creator, Mortal, credits his 2018 PUBG Mobile video for forcing him to persist with gaming and YouTube as a career

Mortal began uploading videos of Mini Militia gameplays on YouTube on September 16 and switched to PUBG Mobile in 2018. The famous creator also shined as an esports player as a part of S8ul Esports while persisting with YouTube. After PUBG Mobile's ban, Mortal played many other games, including BGMI, and is still active.

A snippet from Mortal's famous 2018 clip (Image via YouTube / Mortal)

However, according to the BGMI star, his October 2018 clip garnered him fame and forced him to persist with YouTube and gaming as a career. Talking to Pakistani streamer, MrJayPlays, Mortal revealed that his first viral clip also helped him convince his mother to support him, as he was not a well-known creator then.

The video that Mortal was referring to featured him surviving at almost 0 HP with no First Aid Kit left in the final zone of a PUBG Mobile match when he defeated his last opponent. As of December 2022, the three-minute and 13-second video is more than four-year-old and has fetched over 19 million views.

Readers can check out Mortal's viral clip here:

Besides discussing his career-changing clip, the BGMI influencer also shared his thoughts on why Indian teams underperform at global events. Readers can find the complete story here.

