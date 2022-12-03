PMGC 2022 Last Chance: Teams, schedule, format, and more

The third and final phase of the 2022 PMGC League Stage, Last Chance, starts on December 3. It will see 16 teams from the Survival Stage fighting over five Grand Finals slots in the tournament. The phase will comprise 12 matches played across two days and will offer the squads one last opportunity to qualify for the Grand Finals and take home 1.5 million dollars; 11 teams have already secured their seats for the event.

Following the conclusion of the two-day Survival Stage, the top 16 sides from its total standings made their way to the Last Chance phase, the remaining eight teams were eliminated from the event.

Qualified teams for PMGC Last Chance

Here are the teams that qualified for this phase:

HVVP LGD Gaming Vampire Esports Bacon Time iNCO Gaming Alpha 7 Esports DRS Gaming IHC Esports Reject Game-Lord Titan Gaming Besiktas Esports Damwon Gaming Agonxi8 Esports Bigetron RA Nigma Galaxy

The matches in this round will kick off at 4:15 pm on December 3 and 4.

PMGC Survival Stage overview

A team that falls under the Natus Vincere banner, HVVP made a sensational comeback after faltering on Day 4 of the Group Stage. The Russian squad displayed impressive gameplay across 12 matches and scored 143 points at an average of around 12 points per game. The side will aim to claim a place in the top five of the Last Chance phase. In the 2021 PMGC edition, they were the runners-up in the prestigious event.

LGD Gaming presented amazing gameplay and finished three points behind HVVP. Their three counterparts (Nova Esports, Four Angry Men, SMG) have already reached the Grand Finals. This year's PMGC is the first international event for LGD, and they will also hope to win it.

Thai squads Vampire and Bacon have shown balanced gameplay in both the previous stages: Survival and Group. DRS Gaming and IHC played aggressively on Day 3, which helped them finish in the top 16.

A remarkable and extraordinary performance came from i8 Esports in the last game, due to which the Pakistani team made a surprise entry into the top 16. They grabbed a 19-kill victory, collecting 34 points from a single match in the Survival Stage.

Bigetron RA and Nigma Galaxy reserved their spots in Last Chance after finishing 15th and 16th with 79 points each. Powr Gaming could not secure their ticket as they fell short by a single point.

FaZe Clan from Thailand scored 63 points in 12 matches in the Survival Stage, but it was not enough to get them a seat in the PMGC Last Chance. Another popular Thai team, TEM Entertainment, was eliminated from the event after inconsistent outings. Malaysia's 4Rivals finished last in the Survival phase.

Poll : 0 votes