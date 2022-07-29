“People who hoped, will remain hopeless”: BGMI star MortaL shattered with game’s ban in India

The recent news of the ban has elicited reactions from many popular BGMI content creators, professional players, influencers, and other stakeholders in the industry. Naman “MortaL” Mathur, who is a household name in the community, has also taken to Twitter to express his views on the present situation.

In what may be the biggest nightmare for Battlegrounds Mobile India's fans, the title has been banned in the country and removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Players have been expressing their thoughts and dissatisfaction, as of 29 July 2022, on multiple social media platforms.

Mortal on BGMI ban in India

All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)

Trust will be broken.

People who HOPED, will remain hopeless.

Naman Mathur took to his Twitter handle to express his disappointment regarding BGMI's ban. According to him, the decision to remove the title has come as a surprise, given that esports as a whole has been rising rapidly in India.

He also stated that the game is one of the top esports titles in India and that this ban will disrupt the entire ecosystem, breaking the faith and optimism of players and other stakeholders who have invested in the game.

Patiently waiting for Valorant Mobile too 🥲



MortaL informed his fans in another tweet that, with BGMI's ban, he will be working to push his rank in Riot's first-person shooter game. The tweet further added that he is also awaiting the arrival of Valorant mobile, which the developers had announced a year back.

MortaL @Mortal04907880 Total Gaming @total_gaming093 @Mortal04907880 Or rasta bhi kya he bhai. ab Hamra Free Fire MAX BAN Hone ke bad sath me Rank Push Karege. @Mortal04907880 Or rasta bhi kya he bhai. ab Hamra Free Fire MAX BAN Hone ke bad sath me Rank Push Karege. Milkar New State rank push kar dete hain chalo. twitter.com/total_gaming09… Milkar New State rank push kar dete hain chalo. twitter.com/total_gaming09…

When Ajjubhai offered his response, MortaL suggested they could also play New State Mobile and try to push their ranks.

Community's take on ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India

As expected, the BGMI community has been left stunned by the news of the ban on the battle royale title. They have voiced their sadness and have started to hope that the game will be able to make a comeback the same way it did after the original suspension on PUBG Mobile.

Listed below are some of the tweets from the users:

Yash @Yash_0820 #ban🥲 Ye hota hai kya gaming career ek game ban par hi khatm hogaya🥹. Other player ~ career ban ne toh dete bhai🥲🥲seddd xD #bgmi Ye hota hai kya gaming career ek game ban par hi khatm hogaya🥹. Other player ~ career ban ne toh dete bhai🥲🥲seddd xD #bgmi #ban🥲 https://t.co/RnlmSMTOJ0

Harsh Shinde @its_ig_white_ Wtf man . Why do they have to Ban bgmi ? Wtf man . Why do they have to Ban bgmi ?

kamalarora @kamalarora5551 BGMI Ban Again BGMI Ban Again 😭😭😭😭

Neev m Jain @Mr_Jain25 Some huge news today for the Indian esports scene as #BGMI has now been banned in India following data leak concerns to China PUBG was banned in India in 2020, so they made their own version with BGMI which has now also been banned. Huge hit for their esports #BLACKPINKxPUBGM Some huge news today for the Indian esports scene as #BGMI has now been banned in India following data leak concerns to China PUBG was banned in India in 2020, so they made their own version with BGMI which has now also been banned. Huge hit for their esports #BLACKPINKxPUBGM

After the ban, many gamers have also begun to explore titles such as PUBG New State, among other titles that are available on Google Play Store.

The ban negatively impacts the game's esports ecosystem, which was prospering. For instance, BGMI Master Series, one of the most recent LAN events, which also aired on Indian television networks, was a chart-topper with record viewership. For the time being, it remains to be seen if and how the game manages to stage a comeback.

