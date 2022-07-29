“People who hoped, will remain hopeless”: BGMI star MortaL shattered with game’s ban in India

The recent news of the ban has elicited reactions from many popular BGMI content creators, professional players, influencers, and other stakeholders in the industry. Naman “MortaL” Mathur, who is a household name in the community, has also taken to Twitter to express his views on the present situation.
In what may be the biggest nightmare for Battlegrounds Mobile India's fans, the title has been banned in the country and removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Players have been expressing their thoughts and dissatisfaction, as of 29 July 2022, on multiple social media platforms.
Mortal on BGMI ban in India
Naman Mathur took to his Twitter handle to express his disappointment regarding BGMI's ban. According to him, the decision to remove the title has come as a surprise, given that esports as a whole has been rising rapidly in India.
He also stated that the game is one of the top esports titles in India and that this ban will disrupt the entire ecosystem, breaking the faith and optimism of players and other stakeholders who have invested in the game.
MortaL informed his fans in another tweet that, with BGMI's ban, he will be working to push his rank in Riot's first-person shooter game. The tweet further added that he is also awaiting the arrival of Valorant mobile, which the developers had announced a year back.
When Ajjubhai offered his response, MortaL suggested they could also play New State Mobile and try to push their ranks.
Community's take on ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India
As expected, the BGMI community has been left stunned by the news of the ban on the battle royale title. They have voiced their sadness and have started to hope that the game will be able to make a comeback the same way it did after the original suspension on PUBG Mobile.
Listed below are some of the tweets from the users:
After the ban, many gamers have also begun to explore titles such as PUBG New State, among other titles that are available on Google Play Store.
The ban negatively impacts the game's esports ecosystem, which was prospering. For instance, BGMI Master Series, one of the most recent LAN events, which also aired on Indian television networks, was a chart-topper with record viewership. For the time being, it remains to be seen if and how the game manages to stage a comeback.