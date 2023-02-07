Team S8UL crowned champion of Pokemon UNITE WD Black Cup

Team S8UL won the Pokemon UNITE WD Black Cup, which ran from February 1 to 6 and had a total prize pool of $2000. The fan favorite team outclassed Marcos Gaming by a scoreline of 4-2 in the Bo7 Grand Finals to claim the championship.

The competition was played between the four invited teams, and the first phase was held across four days to decide the two finalists. During the League Stage, each team fought in a Double Round Robin format and competed in six matches each.

Team S8UL demonstrated exceptional performances from the outset and maintained a high level of play throughout the competition. The squad won four out of their six games in the league phase to acquire the top spot. Marcos Gaming successfully grabbed second place with an impressive comeback. Both the top sides reached the Grand Finals, while Revenant and Gods Reign were eliminated.

S8UL's performance in the Grand Finals of Pokemon UNITE WD Black

February 6 saw the top two teams fighting for the title in a Bo7 format. Team S8UL performed extremely well in the opening round, putting pressure on their opponents. Tensei was named the Player of the Game as he registered 124 goals, four knockouts, 12 assists, and 42076 damage.

Match 1 results of Pokemon UNITE Grand Finals (Image via Skyesports)

S8UL maintained their winning streak in the next two rounds, taking a 3-0 lead over Marcos Gaming. Might was awarded the Player of the Game title in the second game due to his outstanding performance with 208 goals, six knockouts, and 44263 damage. Cursed also had a great showing in the third round.

Round 4 results of Pokemon UNITE Cup Finals (Image via Skyesports)

Marcos Gaming secured their first win in the fourth game with a fantastic comeback, led by their star player Kyurem. Their momentum and confidence carried over as they won the fifth round as well, thanks to a strong performance by Meruem.

Unfortunately, Marcos Gaming was unable to hold off S8UL for long and lost the sixth game as well as the title. However, it was a great event for both teams.

Gods Reign, who was the crowned champion of Pokemon UNITE India Open, did not have a memorable tournament as they finished last in the League Stage. Revenant Esports was in third place with three wins and 386 average goals.

The championship win has likely boosted S8UL's confidence heading into future Pokemon UNITE tournaments. Meanwhile, the other three teams will work to correct their mistakes in future competitions.

