Pokemon UNITE World Championship Series 2023: Roadmap, format, prize pool, and more details revealed 

With the 2022 season of Pokemon UNITE esports coming to an end, the publisher revealed the full roadmap for the 2023 season through their official social media channels on Friday, December 16.

Dubbed the Pokemon UNITE Championship Series 2023 season, it boasts a total prize pool of $1,000,000, including $500,000 for the ultimate World Championship 2023 which is scheduled to be held in Yokohama, Japan.

This will see Pokémon UNITE expanding to new regions, increasing the total number of slots featured in the World Championships to 31. Furthermore, both LAN and online events will be conducted in the upcoming season. The highly anticipated 2022 season will begin on February 4, 2023.

A detailed roadmap for the Pokemon UNITE 2023 Championship Series

The upcoming 2023 season will feature regional tournaments, at which numerous teams will qualify for the World Championship. Teams can qualify for the World Championship in the following two ways:

1) At the end of the season, the teams who earn the most Championship Points (CP) in their respective regional belts will qualify for the World Championship. CP will be awarded to players on the basis of their team's performances in a series of monthly qualifying tournaments. The number of teams qualifying will vary from region to region:

"CP will be retained by individual players to allow for team changes as the season progresses"

2) The winners of each of the 11 Regional Championships will directly qualify for the World Championships.

Qualifications for regional tournaments explained

At the start of every month, an open qualifier will be held in each region, with eight teams progressing to the monthly finals, which will award CP to the teams based on their performance.

Additionally, teams from select regions will be able to compete in the Aeos Cup in the month of March. This special tournament will offer far more CP and prizes in comparison to the regular monthly finals. The most important time for teams looking to qualify for the World Championships will come in the month of June, when the regional finals will be held.

As of now, the complete details for the Asian region have not been revealed by the game's officials.

Region-wise slot distribution for Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2023

This year, a total of 31 teams from the regions listed below will qualify for the World Championship. Japan, North America, and Europe will get the maximum number of slots (four):

1) Japan: 4 teams

2) South Korea: 2 teams

3) Asia Pacific East: 3 teams

4) Asia Pacific West: 3 teams

5) India: 2 teams

6) Brazil: 2 teams

7) Europe: 4 teams

8) Latin America North: 3 teams

9) Latin America South: 2 teams

10) North America: 4 teams

11) Oceania: 2 teams

Prize pool distribution for the Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2023

A whopping $1 million prize pool has been allocated to the World Championship, and it will be distributed as follows:

1st Place: $100,000

2nd Place: $75,000

3rd Place: $65,000

4th Place: $60,000

5th and 6th Place: $45,000

7th and 8th Place: $25,000

9th to 12th Place: $10,000

13th to 16th Place: $5,000

Featuring a total prize pool of $500K, the 2022 Pokemon UNITE World Championship was held in London, England and was won by North American team BLVKHVND in August this year.

