"It was for the benefit of every individual creator": 8bit Goldy speaks about new S8UL rule created by BGMI stars MortaL and Thug

During a livestream last week, BGMI star MortaL revealed that "some S8UL creators" won't be featured in the organization's group games for refusing to follow their rules. This topic was later discussed by the likes of Sc0ut, Thug, Sid, and Zeref on their respective streams, mentioning that former BGMI pro VipeR was the member who wasn't going to be featured in team games.

Although everyone involved stated that it was "not a big deal" and that "everything was fine," community members questioned S8UL Esports co-founder Lokesh "Goldy" Jain about the new rule. In response, he provided a detailed answer in a recent livestream:

"I was unaware of what was going on for a few days. Now I have come to know about what happened in the past two or three days. I will clearly mention what was going on. There was this rule which was created by Thug and MortaL collectively. I wasn't even aware of it, just saying."

He further explained the new S8UL rule:

"Almost everyone wanted to play group games, as many were not focusing on their channels properly. So, they (Thug and MortaL) suggested that everyone play games like Pokémon Unite and New State for one or two hours every day to keep the mobile gaming audience entertained and engaged."

Concluding the discussion on this topic, 8bit Goldy added:

"It was for the benefit of every individual creator, as neither MortaL nor Thug would have yielded anything from that.

BGMI star VipeR was unwilling to stream mobile games on his YouTube channel, revealed by 8bit Goldy

As mentioned, BGMI star VipeR's name came up last week when Thug, Sc0ut, and Sid were discussing the latest S8UL rule. This time, 8bit Goldy revealed the entire behind-the-scenes picture to his viewers during a livestream:

A few people, including VipeR, didn't want to stream mobile games. So, they didn't even want to play the group games as they decided to do things according to themselves. MortaL was pretty disappointed yesterday as he asked Thug and me to let everyone do what they want to and not run behind them to do betterment for their channel. Let's scrap this rule. So, yesterday, almost everyone was able to play Among Us or any other group game."

8bit Goldy discretely stated that there was no bad blood between VipeR and MortaL, both of whom are former BGMI athletes and ex-Team SouL teammates. According to Goldy, it was merely a disagreement that got sorted out soon after, and that everything was completely fine. Lokesh also mentioned that the rule was created to keep the organization's mobile gaming audience happy and retain as many viewers as possible.

