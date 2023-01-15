Why BGMI star Viper is not featuring in S8UL's team games? Thug, Scout, and Sid discuss the potential rule violation

Former Team SouL pro and BGMI player, Viper will not feature in any of S8UL's group games due to a potential rule violation.

For those unaware, a fan recently asked BGMI star Naman "MortaL" about the possibility of more group games like Among Us getting streamed via S8UL creators. The beloved streamer explained how many S8UL members like Mamba, Krutika, Regaltos, and more are currently unavailable to feature in such team games.

Besides mentioning the unavailability, the BGMI content creator also revealed that some S8UL members will not feature in such group games due to the supposed "punishment." MortaL explained that S8UL punished such creators due to a rule violation, which everyone should have followed in the organization.

Here's what MortaL said during one of his recent livestreams while answering why group games are not happening:

"So many people are not available to play any other game right now. So, we thought about trying to play Among Us, for which I will text the group now. However, even in Among Us, those who have not completed their punishments, they will not play, like, it is not at all possible."

Former BGMI pro athlete further added:

"There is a rule in S8UL, which I will not mention, but if people follow that, they will definitely play group games like Among US and HFF. Otherwise, no one will get to play anything, and we cannot do anything about it."

Later, Devdeep "Zeref," S8UL Esports' official PC content creator, revealed why ex-BGMI pro player Yash "Viper" is not featured in any team game. At the same time, streamers like Sid, Thug, and Scout discussed the potential rule violation.

The reason why BGMI star Viper is not featured in group games of S8UL creators

After MortaL suggested why some creators would not feature in group games, fans spammed S8UL Sid's live chat with questions regarding Viper's punishment. The bombarding of questions related to Viper made Sid aggressively respond as he said that the former S8UL member had not been kicked off from the team.

Sid explained how higher S8UL authorities had made a specific rule that creators would have to follow. Otherwise, they will not be included in the group games. Sid was accompanied by Scout and Thug (who arrived later), who also agreed to the former's point as they added that the rule was made for the betterment of the creators.

In a separate live stream, Zeref, another S8UL streamer, said that MortaL would jokingly use the word "punishment." He further revealed the rule and explained why Viper was not exactly punished. Here's a quote from Zeref:

"Some people have started from mobile gaming, right? For example, MortaL and the maximum (number of) people of S8UL are all playing one mobile game. One is required to stream a mobile game for just one hour before every group game. Viper has not streamed any mobile game until this point. That is the reason."

Zeref told his followers that "streaming a mobile game" was a newly created rule that ex-BGMI/ PUBG Mobile pro, Viper failed to follow. Thus, he will only be a part of any team game once he abides by the S8UL's new policy.

