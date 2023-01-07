How to play PUBG Mobile 2.4 update on PC

The 2.4 update for PUBG Mobile is now officially available, and fans of the battle royale title are thrilled. Like every other patch for the game, it has introduced a variety of new content, such as one fresh game mode, adjustments to firearms, and more.

Gamers on Android and iOS can start downloading version 2.4. Those who prefer to play the game on a PC may also enjoy the update by installing it using the required emulator. If players do not know how to play PUBG Mobile 2.4 on a PC, they can refer to the instructions in the section below.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and its Lite version were been banned in India under Section 69A of the IT Act. Due to the restrictions placed by the government, players belonging to the nation should avoid playing the battle royale title on their devices.

Guide to playing PUBG Mobile 2.4 update on PC

There is a range of emulators available on the internet that help users access PUBG Mobile on their PCs. Each of them comes equipped with a diverse collection of unique features, all of which contribute to an improved experience.

Below is a list of the steps that players can follow to play the battle royale title's 2.4 update on their PCs:

Step 1: Download an android emulator on your PC using the internet. There are several options, with GameLoop, BlueStacks, and MEmu Play being the most popular choices. Just access an emulator's website, and download it from there.

However, before getting one of these programs, it is crucial to keep in mind that you need to check its minimum requirements.

Step 2: Subsequently, you must install and open the downloaded emulator.

Step 3: You must then install PUBG Mobile. In the Android emulator, use the Google Play Store to download the app. Then, install it.

Step 4: Once the game is installed, you can open its application and download the necessary resource packs. After that is done, log in using the social media platform associated with your account.

Upon completing the login procedure, you can access the latest version of the battle royale title on your PC. This time, 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and a Pan Pan Helmet (3d) can be claimed as part of the update rewards.

Features of PUBG Mobile 2.4 update

Listed below are a few of the primary features in the 2.4 update of the battle royale title:

New themed mode: Martial Showdown

Gear Front Updates (available from February 15 in Erangel and Livik)

Erangel Map updates

Metro Royale Updates (available from January 9)

New firearm: Honey Badger

Firearms and vehicle updates

System improvements

New Season: Cycle 4 Season 10

All-Talent Championship

Safety improvements

Click on this link to check out the patch notes for the game's 2.4 version.

