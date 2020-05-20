How to use AG?

With the 0.18.0 update, a brand new in-game currency called Ace Gold (AG) was introduced in PUBG Mobile. The introduction of the new currency has made it easier for players to purchase new cosmetics and skins. Before the update, there were only two currencies- Silver Fragments and UC (Unknown Cash).

Ace gold is an alternative currency to unknown cash. After the update, the price of the items in the shop which are purchasable with UC has been changed to their corresponding AG prices.

When a player wants to purchase a specific skin in PUBG Mobile and doesn’t have enough AG, UC can be used to make up for the difference. AG can be used to buy different new cosmetics and skins available in the in-game shop.

Also Read: Karakin or Erangel 2.0? PUBG Mobile teases new map announcement.

It’ll enable players who have not purchased the Royale Pass to get their hands on a lot of exciting skins, therefore providing a chance for non-paying members to enjoy the game.

According to the patch notes released by PUBG Mobile, it is evident that 1 UC = 10 AG

To use the AG currency in PUBG Mobile's in-game shop, follow the given steps.

#1. Go to the in-game store.

#2. Go to the redeem tab.

Click on the Redeem Tab

Advertisement

#3. Select the skin you want to buy

#4. Then select AG as the currency and click on the purchase option.

Select AG as the currency

After the update, the Royale Pass rewards also have two options. The player would be able to choose from 30 UC or 400AG which, according to PUBG's official site, is equivalent to 40 UC.

The players can complete various achievements to get the new in-game currency for free.

Click here to know more about the various achievements you can complete to get free AG.