"A different thing...": BGMI star MortaL spills beans about earning from S8UL

Naman "Mortal" Mathur, who gained a massive fan following as a BGMI/PUBG Mobile pro athlete, emerged as a successful streamer after being inactive in competitive gaming.

Naman, the owner and one of the original members of Team SouL, is also associated with the esports organization S8UL.

During his live stream on January 8, a fan asked the BGMI star whether he earns (from S8UL) more than Thug. Naman was quick to respond as he claimed:

"We (creators) do not earn from S8UL. It is a different thing altogether, and there are no earnings. Business is 8bit Creatives, which S8UL is not, so don't consider the latter as our business. S8UL is an entirely different thing."

MortaL continued:

"This bootcamp and all, we are not earning anything out of this, just letting you know. Everything is a different thing."

In one of his previous streams, Naman also clarified his role with 8bit Creatives when enquired about the source of his income:

"I don't earn from S8UL creators. You can consider me as the CMO of 8bit."

MortaL also revealed his plans after BGMI's return and changes in the Team SouL lineup

During one of his previous streams, MortaL was also asked about the potential changes in the Team SouL lineup and his plans regarding competitive gaming if Battlegrounds Mobile India makes a comeback. The creator said:

"SouL lineup will exist as it is or improvised if required, and my plans are to remain a streamer. I will also probably play in scrims with the team (SouL) and try to improve myself in the game."

Last week, MortaL also answered a fan's question regarding the potential return of the "OG" Team SouL lineup featuring him, Yash "VipeR" Soni, and Aman "AMAN" Jain.

"The scrims are fine, but we cannot play in the official tournament as Omega and those people will play there. However, of course, we might play in unofficial tournaments."

For the unversed, scrims are the local practice matches contested between two or more esports players or teams.

Apart from discussing his plans regarding the competitive scene, MortaL has also shown his affection for BGMI/PUBG Mobile. While hosting the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 watch party alongside Raj "Snax" Varma and Animesh "Thug" Agarwal, MortaL said:

"What a time it was. I am missing it to date. Those LAN events, those competitive matches, I just want the game to return. It will be fun. This game is a whole another level feeling, for sure."

For those unaware, BGMI was blocked in India in July 2022 due to data security reasons and is yet to make a comeback.

