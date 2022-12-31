“Everything changed because of a person“: BGMI content creator Xyro is all praises for Mortal and S8UL

Yesterday, BGMI content creator, Dipesh "Xyro" Sharma held a "Q&A" session via a live stream on his YouTube channel, during which he talked about how he got to meet S8UL members. The YouTuber was all praises for S8UL and the BGMI star Naman "MortaL" Mathur as he said:

"There is a reason why MortaL is referred to as the most humble person out there. I know that by experience when I went in for this DreamHack, many things were happening. I cannot express that as it's too bad a phase. Everything changed because of a person. When I went there (DreamHack), I wandered like a crazy person for two days. Things that happened on the third day were much better."

Besides talking about Mortal, Xyro called Zeref a big brother while praising Viper and Regaltos. Although during the stream, the BGMI creator talked about how he got to meet the current S8UL members in 2018, Xyro recently met many of them at DreamHack Hyderabad.

S8UL members, including BGMI star MortaL, attended DreamHack Hyderabad in November 2022

DreamHack, one of the most popular gaming events around the world, was held in Hyderabad in the first week of November and welcomed many gamers and esports influencers. The renowned gaming convention also saw the arrival of many S8UL members like Snax, Payal, Joker, Thug, and more, including Naman "MortaL" Mathur.

MortaL's arrival on stage was met with loud cheers as the crowd became uncontrollable, as seen in the creator's vlog. Naman's vlog also featured the likes of Ocean Sharma, sc0utOP, S8UL Sid, and more from the BGMI community. At the same time, the video also featured Dipesh "Xyro" Sharma, who was seen talking to Mortal and Payal.

S8UL Esports had a wonderful 2022 with a win at Esports Awards

2022 was special for S8UL as an organization as it bagged the prestigious Esports Award in the Content Group of the Year category. The Indian esports organization was at loggerheads with 100 Thieves, LOUD, Faze Clan, OTK, and more.

Besides the first spot, 100 Thieves and OTK equipped the second and third positions in the category, respectively. Mortal was also among the nominees for Esports Personality of the Year.

However, he ended up in the second spot as the 100 Thieves co-owner Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag won the award in the category.

