"I don't see anyone as a face of S8UL right now...": Thug commends efforts of members for organization's success

S8UL Esports is a popular organization based in India. It is well-known for its associations with creators like Naman "Mortal" Mathur, Tanmay "sc0utOP" Singh, Payal "Payal Gaming" Dhare, and Ankkita "Ankkita C" Chauhan.

Recently during the PMGC Watch Party live stream, Animesh "Thug" Agarwal, the co-founder of S8UL, answered a fan's question about MortaL being the face of the organization. Thug refuted the claim, elaborating,

"I don't think that only Mortal is the face of the organization if you observe S8UL's success today. You will notice that it has reached its position through multiple facets, including SouL, 8bit, Scout, Mavi, Payal, Ankkita, and more, alongside their (content creators') respective lobbies. I would say the different spheres of audiences have come from a different sets of people."

He further explained,

"You can say that Scout was the face of the original group for three to four months after Goldy bhai joined us. However, it was followed by the arrival of MortaL and Mavi, who brought their massive audience with them. Then we had Payal coming in with a huge audience."

The 8bit Creatives co-founder concluded with the following comment:

"I don't see anyone as a face of S8UL right now; I strongly believe it's a collective effort."

Additionally, Thug addressed the earnings comparison between his organization and Nova Esports.

Nova Esports earn at least 20 times more than S8UL, as per recent claims by Animesh "Thug" Agarwal

During the PMGC watch party, Thug was asked about the earnings of the Chinese Peacekeeper Elite team, Nova Esports. Agarwal said the Chinese powerhouse would earn at least 20 times more than his organization due to their frequently consistent performances at the PEL (Peacekeeper Elite League). Here's what he said when asked about the earnings:

"Nova earns at least 20 times more than S8UL. Even that seems like an understatement. They win big in terms of prize pools as they are winning at PEL tournaments in China, which usually take place after every three months and have a reward of almost two million."

Agarwal also claimed that the massive viewership was another major factor behind Nova Esports's high income.

*For the unversed, Peacekeeper Elite, aka Game for Peace, is the China-specific variant of PUBG Mobile, much like BGMI for the Indian server.

Note: The quotes in this article have been translated by the writer.

