Why BGMI players should not use GFX tool

BGMI and PUBG Mobile offer impressive visual quality, but many players use GFX tools to enhance the graphics' output and minimize the lag issues. However, one must avoid using such tools in Battlegrounds Mobile India (or PUBG Mobile) as they are illegal and can get them banned.

Accounts are suspended due to GFX tools because they are unauthorized third-party programs. Hence, like any other game, using such software to decrease stutters in Battlegrounds Mobile India is deemed unfair and, thus, should be avoided at all costs.

Use of third-party programs will get players banned in BGMI, says Krafton

As per its official customer support website, Krafton employs an "Anti-Cheating System" that observes players' in-game behavior and other activities (mainly during a match). Thus, if any user breaches the guidelines and disrupts the gaming environment, they get penalized by the developers.

The use of any unauthorized third-party program also comes under violations, and as a result, players get punished. These unofficial third-party softwares or tools (GFX tools in this case) usually provide the community with a specific launcher to sign into Battlegrounds Mobile India while also modifying or interacting with the APK client.

GFX tools provide an unfair advantage in the game while also changing the client files' data. Hence, it automatically becomes illegal to use GFX tools, which can thus lead to permanent account suspensions in BGMI or its global variant, PUBG Mobile.

Aside from the use of third-party programs, these are the following violations that can result in account suspensions:

Use of any cheating tools like hacks in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Changing the client file data illegally, e.g., taking measures to remove or modify grass models in the game.

Use of an unofficial game client to play Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Promotion of illegal information in the game.

Being a fraudulent user trying to cause monetary harm to other players.

Teaming up with a cheater squadmate multiple times in BGMI.

Using any unofficial and unauthorized payment channel to acquire UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India also includes using UC generators.

Teaming up in solo game mode with enemies.

Teaming up with opponent teammates.

Apart from avoiding the practices mentioned above, it is also crucial to go for official sources like Google Play Store, Apple App Store, or any other brand-specific authorized game center/store to install BGMI. If players resort to installing the unofficial or cracked game clients, they will face an in-game suspension, as Krafton clearly mentioned:

"Please download Battleground Mobile India from official store to play the game. Unofficial/Cracked game clients are not supported and will lead to your account being banned."

Besides installing unofficial APK clients from dubious sources, one must also remain wary of hackers and cheaters who tend to hack the accounts of other gamers. According to Krafton:

"If the rule violation occurred after your account has been hacked and thus affecting the game or the other players' rights, the penalty will be applied to your account regardless of who has been using it."

Hence, it is essential not to share your account with any other player, as there is always a risk of getting banned in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

