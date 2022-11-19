Fact check: Are BGMI 2.3 update APK files real?

On July 28, 2022, due to data security concerns, MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) directed Google and Apple to remove Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) from their application stores. Hence, the popular Battle Royale title, despite having active servers in India, is yet to receive a significant update since July 2022.

Most recently, PUBG Mobile got its 2.3 update, but as expected, Krafton did not announce any updates for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Although the game has not received any major update for almost four months, the in-game C3S7 (rank season) has been extended under rank reset multiple times.

Having said that, many players have seen APK download links for Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.3 patch. The following section will fact-check whether BGMI 2.3 update APK files are real or not.

BGMI 2.3 APK files are fake, as the game never received the November 2022 patch update

Fake APK download links for Battlegrounds Mobile India' 2.3 update (Image via Google)

Since the Krafton-backed game has been banned in India by the Indian government's MeitY, many rumors about its comeback date have emerged. Besides the unban date, fans have also come across various download links for the BGMI updates, which are fake and unauthorized.

One should not trust any APK download links for Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.2 or 2.3 due to the absence of any such announcement from Krafton's side. It is essential to note that Krafton will release the patch notes, rollout schedule, and a formal statement before launching any update for BGMI.

Hence, one should refrain from downloading the Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.3 APK files from any unofficial and unreliable source. Installing such unauthorized APK files will not provide access to a new game version but may lead to an in-game suspension.

Krafton has made it quite clear what the punishment for downloading the game from unofficial and unreliable sources is:

"Please download Battleground Mobile India from the official store to play the game. Unofficial/Cracked game clients are not supported and will lead to your account being banned."

Hence, it makes sense to avoid installing the Battlegrounds Mobile India APK from any fake source and wait for the game's return to the Play Store and the App Store.

When and why was BGMI banned in India?

After a ban on PUBG Mobile in India, Battlegrounds Mobile India arrived as its alternative. Krafton advertised BGMI as "India ka Battlegrounds," which was quite apt as it turned into a success among the Indian masses. Battlegrounds Mobile India retained the fanbase and Esports scene of PUBG Mobile with its fame.

On July 28, 2022, Battlegrounds Mobile India suddenly vanished from the virtual application stores of Google and Apple. A few hours later, it became clear that Google and Apple removed the popular game on the orders of the Indian government's MeitY. The reason behind banning BGMI was ironically similar to that behind the PUBG Mobile ban.

Some sources reported that the game's servers were indirectly or directly communicating with China servers. Thus, Battlegrounds Mobile India received a ban from MeitY due to data security and privacy concerns.

