BGMI C3S7 to continue until January 2023 under rank reset after game's ban

It has been almost four months since BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) was removed from the India-specific Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Due to the game's sudden ban from virtual application stores, Krafton has not rolled out any updates since July 2022.

In September 2022, when fans were expecting the launch of the 2.2 update, Krafton locked the game's RP section and renewed the C3S7 season under rank reset. Once again, the developers/publishers have recently reset all ranks and extended the duration of Cycle 3 Season 7 to January 2023.

BGMI didn't receive the November update as Krafton extends C3S7 till January 2023

The renewed C3S7 in BGMI is expected to last until January 18, 2023 (Image via Krafton)

PUBG Mobile received its highly anticipated 2.3 patch on November 15, 2022. At the same time, Indian fans were hoping for something significant for BGMI from Krafton's side. Unfortunately, the Indian PUBG Mobile variant hasn't received any new features or updates in the past few days, while its RP section remains locked.

Instead of releasing a new update, Krafton extended Cycle 3 Season 7 for another two months. Simultaneously, the ranks of all players were reset alongside their seasonal stats. On top of that, C3S7's renewal as a new ranked season has resulted in the introduction of the same tier and season rewards.

Tier Rewards

Tier and Season Rewards in BGMI C3S7 (Image via Krafton)

Bronze III: One Supply Crate Coupon, 25 Season Tokens, two Supply Crate Coupon Scraps

One Supply Crate Coupon, 25 Season Tokens, two Supply Crate Coupon Scraps Bronze II: 25 Season Tokens, two Supply Crate Coupon Scraps

25 Season Tokens, two Supply Crate Coupon Scraps Bronze I: 30 Season Tokens, two Supply Crate Coupon Scraps

30 Season Tokens, two Supply Crate Coupon Scraps Silver IV: One Classic Crate Token, 30 Season Tokens, three Supply Crate Coupon Scraps

One Classic Crate Token, 30 Season Tokens, three Supply Crate Coupon Scraps Silver I, II, III: 30 Season Tokens, three Supply Crate Coupon Scraps

30 Season Tokens, three Supply Crate Coupon Scraps Gold V: Two Supply Crate Coupons, 40 Season Tokens, four Supply Crate Coupon Scraps

Two Supply Crate Coupons, 40 Season Tokens, four Supply Crate Coupon Scraps Gold I, II, III, IV: 40 Season Tokens, four Supply Crate Coupon Scraps

40 Season Tokens, four Supply Crate Coupon Scraps Platinum V: Two Classic Crate Tokens, 45 Season Tokens, five Supply Crate Coupon Scraps

Two Classic Crate Tokens, 45 Season Tokens, five Supply Crate Coupon Scraps Platinum III: 45 Season Tokens, eight Tread Aura (Yellow)

45 Season Tokens, eight Tread Aura (Yellow) Platinum I, II, IV: 45 Season Tokens, five Supply Crate Coupon Scraps

45 Season Tokens, five Supply Crate Coupon Scraps Diamond V: 155 Season Tokens, two Classic Crate Scraps

155 Season Tokens, two Classic Crate Scraps Diamond I, II, IV: 50 Season Tokens, two Classic Crate Scraps

50 Season Tokens, two Classic Crate Scraps Crown V: 255 Season Tokens, four Classic Crate Scraps

255 Season Tokens, four Classic Crate Scraps Crown III: 55 Season Tokens, six Tread Aura (Yellow)

55 Season Tokens, six Tread Aura (Yellow) Crown I, II, IV: 55 Season Tokens, four Classic Crate Scraps

55 Season Tokens, four Classic Crate Scraps Ace: 300 Season Tokens

300 Season Tokens Ace Master: 400 Season Tokens

400 Season Tokens Ace Dominator: 500 Season Tokens

500 Season Tokens Conqueror: 600 Season Tokens

Season Rewards

Bronze III, II, I: 300 Season Tokens for each tier

300 Season Tokens for each tier Silver IV, III, II, I: 350 Season Tokens for each tier

350 Season Tokens for each tier Gold V, IV, III, II, I: 400 Season Tokens for each tier

400 Season Tokens for each tier Platinum V, IV, III, II, I: 500 Season Tokens for each tier

500 Season Tokens for each tier Diamond V, IV, III, II, I: 600 Season Tokens for each tier

600 Season Tokens for each tier Crown V, IV, III, II, I: 800 Season Tokens and Crown exclusive team-up special effect for each tier

800 Season Tokens and Crown exclusive team-up special effect for each tier Ace: 1000 Season Tokens and Ace exclusive team-up special effect for each tier

1000 Season Tokens and Ace exclusive team-up special effect for each tier Ace Master: 1000 Season Tokens and Ace Master exclusive team-up special effect for each tier

1000 Season Tokens and Ace Master exclusive team-up special effect for each tier Ace Dominator: 1000 Season Tokens and Ace Dominator exclusive team-up special effect for each tier

1000 Season Tokens and Ace Dominator exclusive team-up special effect for each tier Conqueror: 1200 Season Tokens and Conqueror exclusive team-up special effect for each tier

Stats have been reset (Image via Krafton)

Following this renewal, BGMI's C3S7 is expected to last until January 18, 2023. After this date, Cycle 3 is scheduled to conclude for both BGMI and PUBG Mobile. At the moment, the future of Battlegrounds Mobile India seems fairly uncertain unless Krafton makes an official announcement soon.

Poll : 0 votes