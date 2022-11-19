BGMI C3S7 to continue until January 2023 under rank reset after game's ban

It has been almost four months since BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) was removed from the India-specific Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Due to the game's sudden ban from virtual application stores, Krafton has not rolled out any updates since July 2022.
In September 2022, when fans were expecting the launch of the 2.2 update, Krafton locked the game's RP section and renewed the C3S7 season under rank reset. Once again, the developers/publishers have recently reset all ranks and extended the duration of Cycle 3 Season 7 to January 2023.
BGMI didn't receive the November update as Krafton extends C3S7 till January 2023
The renewed C3S7 in BGMI is expected to last until January 18, 2023 (Image via Krafton)
PUBG Mobile received its highly anticipated 2.3 patch on November 15, 2022. At the same time, Indian fans were hoping for something significant for BGMI from Krafton's side. Unfortunately, the Indian PUBG Mobile variant hasn't received any new features or updates in the past few days, while its RP section remains locked.
Instead of releasing a new update, Krafton extended Cycle 3 Season 7 for another two months. Simultaneously, the ranks of all players were reset alongside their seasonal stats. On top of that, C3S7's renewal as a new ranked season has resulted in the introduction of the same tier and season rewards.
Tier Rewards
Tier and Season Rewards in BGMI C3S7 (Image via Krafton)
- Bronze III: One Supply Crate Coupon, 25 Season Tokens, two Supply Crate Coupon Scraps
- Bronze II: 25 Season Tokens, two Supply Crate Coupon Scraps
- Bronze I: 30 Season Tokens, two Supply Crate Coupon Scraps
- Silver IV: One Classic Crate Token, 30 Season Tokens, three Supply Crate Coupon Scraps
- Silver I, II, III: 30 Season Tokens, three Supply Crate Coupon Scraps
- Gold V: Two Supply Crate Coupons, 40 Season Tokens, four Supply Crate Coupon Scraps
- Gold I, II, III, IV: 40 Season Tokens, four Supply Crate Coupon Scraps
- Platinum V: Two Classic Crate Tokens, 45 Season Tokens, five Supply Crate Coupon Scraps
- Platinum III: 45 Season Tokens, eight Tread Aura (Yellow)
- Platinum I, II, IV: 45 Season Tokens, five Supply Crate Coupon Scraps
- Diamond V: 155 Season Tokens, two Classic Crate Scraps
- Diamond I, II, IV: 50 Season Tokens, two Classic Crate Scraps
- Crown V: 255 Season Tokens, four Classic Crate Scraps
- Crown III: 55 Season Tokens, six Tread Aura (Yellow)
- Crown I, II, IV: 55 Season Tokens, four Classic Crate Scraps
- Ace: 300 Season Tokens
- Ace Master: 400 Season Tokens
- Ace Dominator: 500 Season Tokens
- Conqueror: 600 Season Tokens
Season Rewards
- Bronze III, II, I: 300 Season Tokens for each tier
- Silver IV, III, II, I: 350 Season Tokens for each tier
- Gold V, IV, III, II, I: 400 Season Tokens for each tier
- Platinum V, IV, III, II, I: 500 Season Tokens for each tier
- Diamond V, IV, III, II, I: 600 Season Tokens for each tier
- Crown V, IV, III, II, I: 800 Season Tokens and Crown exclusive team-up special effect for each tier
- Ace: 1000 Season Tokens and Ace exclusive team-up special effect for each tier
- Ace Master: 1000 Season Tokens and Ace Master exclusive team-up special effect for each tier
- Ace Dominator: 1000 Season Tokens and Ace Dominator exclusive team-up special effect for each tier
- Conqueror: 1200 Season Tokens and Conqueror exclusive team-up special effect for each tier
Stats have been reset (Image via Krafton)
Following this renewal, BGMI's C3S7 is expected to last until January 18, 2023. After this date, Cycle 3 is scheduled to conclude for both BGMI and PUBG Mobile. At the moment, the future of Battlegrounds Mobile India seems fairly uncertain unless Krafton makes an official announcement soon.