PMGC 2022 Grand Finals Day 3: Teams, schedule, map rotation, and more

By Gametube
Modified Jan 08, 2023 10:41 AM IST
Day 3 of PMGC 2022 Grand Finals will start at 3.30 PM IST (Image via PUBG Mobile)
Day 3 of PMGC 2022 Grand Finals will start at 3:30 pm IST (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The third and last day of the PMGC 2022 Grand Finals is set to kick off on January 8, with the top 16 teams fighting in their remaining six matches. INCO Gaming is currently in pole position with 125 points and two Chicken Dinners. The Brazilian team is closely followed by S2G Esports (123) and Alpha 7 Esports (109).

Mahalini and Alvin will perform live today around 3:40 pm IST, while the preshow is scheduled for around 4:00 pm IST. The day's first encounter will be conducted around 4:15 pm on the Erangel map, followed by Miramar and Sanhok.

Match-wise schedule of PMGC Grand Finals Day 3

The same map rotation as the previous two matchdays will be featured today. Here's the schedule for the final day:

Match 13 - 4:15 pm IST - Erangel

Match 14 - 5:00 pm IST - Miramar

Match 15 - 5:45 PM IST - Sanhok

Match 16 - 6:30 pm IST - Erangel

Match 17 - 7:15 pm IST - Miramar

Match 18 - 8:00 pm IST - Erangel

Teams

  1. Alpha 7 Esports
  2. Alter Ego Limax
  3. Buriram United Esports
  4. DRS Gaming
  5. Fire Flux Esports
  6. FOUR ANGRY MEN
  7. GEEK FAM
  8. GODLIKE STALWART
  9. IHC Esports
  10. iNCO Gaming
  11. Influence Chemin
  12. Nova Esports
  13. S2G Esports
  14. T2K Esports
  15. VAMPIRE ESPORTS
  16. Wolves Esports

PMGC Finals Day 2 overview

Several bottom squads stepped up on the second day and strengthened their positions on the overall scoreboard. It will be an exciting battle today as numerous teams are in the race for the elusive trophy.

🏆Check the Overall Rankings of PMGC Grand Finals Day 2!!🍗iNCO, S2G and A7 showed strong competitiveness!! 🤩LIVE TOMORROW at 17:30 (UTC+7🔥Download PUBG MOBILE pubgmobile.live/esports#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMGC2022 #PMGC #BETHEONE #Xperia1IV #PrimeGaming https://t.co/PWhO94dQ7H

Defending champion Nova Esports placed fifth with 96 points in the table. The Chinese giants had a better showcasing yesterday compared to the opening day. Jimmy and co. will need to be consistent today to win their third PMGC title in a row.

DRS Gaming and T2K from Nepal also surprised their fans on the second day and stood in the fourth and sixth spots with 102 and 93 points, respectively. So far, both teams have displayed unexpected outcomes in the event, including the League Stage.

Four Angry Men and Influence Chemin are currently in seventh and eighth place with 93 and 91 points, respectively. Mongolian powerhouses IHC and GodLike Stalwart also bounced back yesterday and will look to end their campaign in the top five.

🔥Don't miss the MVP RANKING in PMGC 2022 Grand Finals Day 2!😎Which player will you cheer for?🤩LIVE TOMORROW at 17:30 (UTC+7)!🔥Download PUBG MOBILE now: pubgmobile.live/esports#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMGC2022 #PMGC #BETHEONE #Xperia1IV #PrimeGaming https://t.co/6EWWxXbFRZ

The 2022 PMWI champion, Vampire Esports, stuttered in the first two days of the PMGC Finals as they placed 16th with only 45 points in the overall rankings. Today, they will have to show extraordinary outings to gain a seat in the top 10.

Quick Links

Edited by Srijan Sen
