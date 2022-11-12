Nova Esports reveal their PUBG Mobile roster for PMGC 2022

The two-time world champions, Nova Esports, announced their roster for the ongoing PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022, a $4 million competition. The Chinese squad consists of six players, including stars Paraboy, Jimmy, and Order.

Nova Esports have come into the League Stage through the 2022 PEL Summer Finals and have been allocated to the Group Green in the first phase. Their Group Stage matches will be held from November 17 to 20, where they will compete among 15 other teams from around the world.

Nova Esports' roster for PMGC 2022

1) Zhu "Paraboy" Bocheng

2) Xu "Jimmy" Yinjun

3) Zeng "Order" Zehai

4) Lin "King" Yien

5) Xu "QC" Jiajun (徐嘉俊)

6) Zhou "Frozen" Yuchao

7) He "Hmx1v5" Mingxuan (Coach)

Paraboy requires no introduction to the PUBG Mobile esports scene as he has garnered a huge fanbase over the years by performing exceptionally well and claiming several individual awards. He had a major role in his team's back-to-back PMGC titles, and has played a huge role in making his team two consecutive world champions.

The 2021 PMGC Finals' MVP, Order, has always been a key member for Nova Esports and has also been nominated for the Mobile Esports Player at 2022 Esports Award. Paraboy and Order are known to be some of the best pairings, and have proven themselves many times.

The in-game leader (IGL) for his squad, Jimmy has always impressed everyone with his shrewd decisions during intense moments like rotation, rushing at other teams, perfect cover in the safe zone, etc.

King and QC provide a great support to their team and both were also members of the 2021 PMGC.

Former Jteam player Frozen joined the squad in June this year and will play his first global event. He also has a good experience as he has been on the scene for almost four years now.

The 16 teams from Group Green will compete in 24 matches for the three PMGC Grand Final slots. In addition to Nova Esports, the group also includes several big names, making it the toughest group in the phase as only the top 11 teams (three from Grand Finals and eight from Survival Stages) will advance to the next stage and the rest will be knocked out of the event.

Led by Jimmy, Nova Esports will be eyeing the top three places in the Group Stage or else they will have to perform in the latter stages to reach the Grand Finals. The 2022 Global Championship features four Chinese teams, including SMG, who directly entered the Grand Finals.

