India’s Team Soul ranks 11th in PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022 Main Event

The main event of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022 concluded with Vampire Esports from Thailand being crowned the champions. The team made a huge comeback on the final day to claim the title. Apart from that, it was also a good outing for India's Team Soul, who jumped four places to finish in 11th spot.

Vampire Esports hoists the #Gamers8 trophy

Thanks to a chicken dinner, the team accumulated 47 points on the final day. Their performances in the last match helped them reach 11th in the overall leaderboard. Owing to that, Team Soul won 33,500 USD in prize money and 25,000 USD as participation fee, taking their total to 58,500 USD (around 47 Lakhs INR). Meanwhile, Hector won the Eagle Eye award in the PMWI Main Event.

Team Soul's performances on PMWI Day 3

Team Soul earned 11th spot in the PMWI Main Event (Image via Sportskeeda)

Team Soul started well in the first match by securing two early frags, but that didn't last as a subsequent encounter with Vampire Esports resulted in their elimination. The Indian side finished eighth in the rankings. Meanwhile, Virtual Gaming played safe to clinch victory.

The second match was contested on Miramar, with Soul clashing with TJB. Despite knocking out two players, the former side were quickly eliminated. Failing to post any frag kills, Soul finished in a dismal 18th spot. Back2Back was the winner of the match with a whopping 13 frags.

Sanhok saw Soul deliver an impressive performance as they racked up six important kills and seven points. Despite the ever-shrinking zone, the Indian side managed to scrape their way out of mediocrity. However, Vampire Esports came out as the winners with 10 finishes.

The next bout saw Vampire Esports retain their position as they clinched victory with 13 kills. Meanwhile, Team Soul were embroiled in an early fight against Damwon Gaming. Despite grabbing two frags, the former side were eliminated with just two points.

Facing immense adversity in the next match, Team Soul suffered another quick elimination and could only finish 15th. However, they did secure seven frags, whilst becoming embroiled in a triple-threat clash with Damwon Gaming and Virtual Gaming. Meanwhile, the Falcons finished as victors with 12 frags.

Team Soul saved their best for the last, securing their first chicken dinner with 12 kills. Their impeccable display propelled them to the 11th rank. The match saw Soul Omega's zone predictions come into play as they held on to their position without losing anyone. On the other hand, Vampire Esports also played well and grabbed 12 frags in the match.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul