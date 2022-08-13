PMWI 2022 Main Event: Winning team, prize pool distribution, player awards, and more

The final day of the Main Event of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022 came to an end today. After an intense battle, Vampire Esports from Thailand emerged as the winners of the competition and was awarded the winner's prize of $500,000. Saudi Arabia's Falcons Esports and Mongolia's Stalwart Esports finished as the first and second runners-up, taking home a cash prize of $300,000 and $160,000, respectively.

Although they were not in the top five, Team SouL, the fan-favorite squad from India, had a great last day. Able to secure a Chicken Dinner in the final game of the day, they jumped six positions to finish in 11th position at the major tournament.

Overall standings of 2022 PMWI Main Event (Image via Sportskeeda)

The top five teams from the Main Event have qualified for the upcoming Afterparty Showdown, which is scheduled to start on August 18.

Prize pool distribution for PMWI 2022

Vampire Esports (Thailand) - $500,000 Team Falcons (Saudi Arabia) - $300,000 Stalwart Esports (Mongolia) - $160,000 Nigma Galaxy (Middle East) - $100,000 DAMWON Gaming (Korea) - $75,000 Regans Gaming (China) - $55,000 Istanbul Wildcats (Turkey) - 48,000 Morph Team (Indonesia) - $44,000 Keyd Stars (Brazil) - $40,000 Back2Back (USA)- $37,000 Team SouL (India) - $33,000 Box Gaming (Vietnam) - $30,000 4Rivals (Malaysia) - $27,000 Donuts USG (Japan) - $25,000 Virtual Gaming Squad (Libya) - $22,000 TJB Esports EU (Europe) - $20,000 Aton Esports (Latin America) - $17,000 52 Esports (Pakistan) - $15,000

Besides these, teams competing in the Main Event were also awarded a participation fee of $25,000. Furthermore, awards in the form of cash prizes were also given out to players for exceptional performances.

Player Awards:

MVP ($10,000): Action (Stalwart Esports) Gunslinger ($5,000): Stoned (Vampire Esports) Grenade Master ($5,000): SchwepXz (Vampire Esports) Eagle Eye ($5,000): Hector (Team SouL) Medic ($5,000): GZ (Regans Gaming)

Action from Stalwart Esports was declared the MVP of the competition, securing 37 eliminations and dealing an incredible total damage of 7656 HP.

Veteran Thai player Stoned received the Gunslinger award after securing the highest number of kills. As expected, he played a major role in Vampire Esports' winning performances, obilterating the lobby in vital matches.

The PMWI Afterparty Showdown will start next week from August 18 to 20, in which the top five teams from the Main Event, alongside seven other teams, will battle it out for a total prize pool of $1 million.

