PMWI 2022 Day 3: Teams, schedule, Day 2 summary, and where to watch

The final day of the 2022 PMWI: Main Event starts at 4:15 pm IST. Post the second day, Falcon Esports acquired first place (142 points), followed by Stalwart Esports.

The top five out of the 18 teams will grab their slots in the Afterparty Showdown. Today will be the most exciting day as teams will fight one last time for the grand prize and trophy.

PMWI 2022 Main Event Day 3

The day will follow the same format and map order as the previous two days.

Match 1 - Erangel - 04:30 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - 05:10 pm

Match 3 - Sanhok - 05:50 pm

Match 4 - Erangel - 06:30 pm

Match 5 - Miramar - 07:10 pm

Match 6 - Erangel - 07:50 pm

All six matches will be livestreamed on PUBG Mobile's YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook at 4:30 pm IST in several languages.

Participating teams in PMWI Main Event

Aton Esports (LATAM) Back2Back (North America) Box Gaming (Vietnam) DenizBank Wildcats (Turkey) Donuts USG (Japan) Damwon Gaming (South Korea) Morph GGG (Indonesia) Nigma Galaxy (Arabia) Regan.S Gaming (China) Stalwart Esports (South Asia) Team Falcons (Special Invite) Team SouL (India) TJB Esports EU (Western Europe) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Virtual Gaming Squad (Africa) Vivo Keyd (Brazil) 4Rivals (MY/SG/PH) 52 Esports (Pakistan)

Day 2 overview

RSG had outstanding performances on Day 2 as the squad won both Erangel matches and jumped to third place in the overall rankings. After Day 1, the team was in ninth place with 36 points (despite this being their first international tournament). They grabbed 86 points in six matches on Day 2 thanks to Lightning's 23 eliminations. The team currently has 122 points in total and is a strong contender for the trophy.

Ahead of Day 2's last match, Stalwart Esports was in the first spot, but Team Falcons dethroned them after winning a 15-kill chicken dinner in the sixth match. The team has now acquired first place with 142 points, followed by Stalwart Esports.

Team Falcons grabbed first place after PMWI Day 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Thai team Vampire Esports slipped to fourth place following poor performances on the second day. The team, who earned 86 points on Day 1, has scored only 25 points in their last six matches. They need to be consistent today to finish in the top five.

India's Team SouL had mediocre performances on both days and collected 55 points at an average of 4.5. However, they had a better performance in the fifth match and earned 15 points with nine kills.

