Team Soul holds onto 15th place after PMWI 2022 Day 2

August 12 saw the second day of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022 reach its conclusion. After a few sparkling performances, Team Falcons dethroned Vampire Esports from the top spot. Meanwhile, Stalwart Esports held onto second place while Chinese team RSG finished in third.

Team Soul's lack of international experience was their undoing as they slipped to 15th place with 55 points. The second day saw the Indian champions struggle as they dropped two places in the overall standings.

Team Soul accumulated 55 points in 12 matches (Image via Sportskeeda)

Team Soul's performances on PMWI Day 2

Facing a tough day, Team Soul got sandwiched between Vampire Esports and TJB before getting eliminated with just a point. Meanwhile, RSG claimed the chicken dinner, with the Istanbul Wildcats languishing at 16th with nine frags.

In the second match on Miramar, Soul fought well against Vivo Keyd and managed to secure three finishes, but the blue zone damaged their chances of grabbing a safe spot. Their misgivings soon proved severe as they were eliminated by Nigma Galaxy.

The third match saw Team Soul take on RSG near the Bootcap area of Sanhok. Despite trying their best, the former couldn't overcome RSG's dominance. Vivo exhibited remarkable patience, grabbing the chicken dinner with four frags while RSG racked up a total of 11 kills.

Switching to the fourth bout, Team Soul were again in the spotlight as they strugged in the fourth circle near Gataka. Looking to catch them off-guard, Nigma Galaxy rushed in but were unfortunately eliminated with only one point. Meanwhile, RSG won the match with 12 kills and secured their second chicken dinner of the day.

Team Soul was eliminated by Nigma Galaxy in fourth match on PMWI Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile )

Although the fifth zone was far away, Team Soul managed to grab nine kills and secure fifth position. The team had an impressive performance and fought well against Donuts USG. Accumulating 15 points in total, this marked their best performance in the past two days. However, it was Damwon Gaming who won the match with 10 kills.

Team Soul Secured nine kills in fifth match of the PMWI Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The sixth and final match of the day was played on Erangel, with Soul obliterating Stalwart Esports in a 4v4 battle. However, the team struggled to survive and bowed out with an eighth-ranked finish. The match was ultimately clinched by Falcons Esports, who also secured their top spot in the table.

With only six matches left in the PMWI Main Event, Team Soul will try to be consistent on Day 3 and forge their way into the top 10.

