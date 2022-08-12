PMWI 2022 Main Event Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The host country team, Falcons Esports grabbed pole position after PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) Main Event's Day 2. Today, the team moved up two places to secure first place with 142 points. Vampire Esports, who was in top position after Day 1, slumped to fourth place with 111 points.

Stalwart Esports is currently in second place with 130 points, including 55 eliminations. RSG made a great comeback and occupied third place with 122 points. Team Soul dropped two places to 15th place with 55 points. The team showed average performance on both days.

PMWI 2022 Day 2 match highlights and overall standings

Overall standings after PMWI Day 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Match 1 - Erangel

China's RSG took their first chicken dinner with 11 eliminations after showing complete domination in the final circle. Morph and Stalwart managed to grab second and third place with five and four kills, but both teams were eliminated by RSG. South Korean powerhouse Damwon Gaming secured fourth spot with eight eliminations, while Team Soul scored only one point.

Match 2 - Miramar

With 11 finishes, Stalwart Esports earned their second chicken dinner in emphatic fashion. Istanbul Wildcard put up a brilliant performance, and accumulated 19 points which included seven eliminations. Nigma Galaxy and 52 Esports collected 18 and 13 points, while Team Soul grabbed only three points.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Vivo Keyd emerged as the winner of the third match with four matches after showcasing great and patient gameplay. Team Falcons and DenizBank Wildcats finished in second and third place with eight and four frags, respectively.

With aggressive gameplay, RSG collected 17 points, of which 11 came from eliminations. Team Soul had another bad game as the squad accumulated only one point.

Match 4 - Erangel

RSG maintained their aggressive gameplay in the match, clinching a 12-kill chicken dinner. Nigma Galaxy set up another fantastic performance and came second with 10 kills.

4Rivals scored 15 points, while Istanbul and Damwon Gaming collected 14 points each. Team Soul's poor run continued in the match and led to only one point being added to their names.

Post match 4, Stalwart Esports was in first place with 125 points in the overall standings. Team Falcons were behind them in second position with 108 points. RSG climbed up to third spot with 106 points, followed by Vampire Esports.

Match 5 - Miramar

Damwon Gaming managed to secure their first chicken dinner with 10 kills. The final zone shrunk over them and the team beat Morph to win the match. Team Soul showcased much-needed performance as the side accumulated 15 points, including nine kills. Nigma Galaxy once again showed consistent gameplay, claiming nine points.

Match 6 - Erangel

Team Falcons defeated Damwon Gaming to win a 16-kill chicken dinner in the sixth match of PMWI's Day 2. It was a thrilling battle between them in the final circle. Damwon and Morph secured second and third place with eight and two eliminations. RSG were eliminated earlier but they picked up 11 kills.

