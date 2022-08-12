PMWI 2022 Main Event Day 2: Teams, schedule, Day 1 overview, and more

The second day of the 2022 PMWI Main Event will start at 4:30 pm IST, with the top 18 teams fighting to strengthen their rankings on the leaderboard. Vampire Esports is currently in pole position with 86 points after six matches.

Day 2 will have the same map order and schedule as the opening day. Teams who had a poor Day 1 will be looking forward to redeeming themselves with a great performance.

PMWI Main Event Day 2

The first match will take place on the fan favorite Erangel map, followed by matches on Miramar and Sanhok. The day will wrap up with another match on Erangel.

Match 1 - Erangel - 04:30 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - 05:10 pm

Match 3 - Sanhok - 05:50 pm

Match 4 - Erangel - 06:30 pm

Match 5 - Miramar - 07:10 pm

Match 6 - Erangel - 07:50 pm

Every match today will be crucial for all the teams as tomorrow will be the last day of the event, after which the top five teams will advance to the second week (Afterparty Showdown).

Main Event teams

Aton Esports (LATAM) Back2Back (North America) Box Gaming (Vietnam) DenizBank Wildcats (Turkey) Donuts USG (Japan) Damwon Gaming (South Korea) Morph GGG (Indonesia) Nigma Galaxy (Arabia) Regan.S Gaming (China) Stalwart Esports (South Asia) Team Falcons (Special Invite) Team SouL (India) TJB Esports EU (Western Europe) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Virtual Gaming Squad (Africa) Vivo Keyd (Brazil) 4Rivals (MY/SG/PH) 52 Esports (Pakistan)

PMWI Day 1 overview

Vampire Esports had a dominating performance in the first match on Erangel, winning the 24-kill Chicken Dinner to solidify their position on the scoreboard. Stalwart Esports and Team SouL scored 15 and nine points, respectively. Wave from Vampire was the top performer in the match with eight kills.

The second and third matches were clinched by TJB Esports EU and Morph with 12 and seven kills, respectively. Team SouL didn't play well in both games, but Stalwart Esports remained consistent.

Team SouL placed 13th with 28 points after PMWI Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Japanese team Donuts won the second match on Erangel with six eliminations. Vampire Esports accumulated 25 points, including 13 finishes in the match. Team Falcons scored 16 points and had a stellar performance.

Team Falcons and Stalwart Esports claimed the fifth and sixth matches (with 15 kills), respectively. Stalwart Esports is currently in second position with 83 points, and Team Falcons is placed third in the overall standings with 74 points.

