Donuts USG crowned champion of PUBG Mobile Japan League (PMJL) Season 2 Phase 1

Donuts USG won the PUBG Mobile Japan League (PMJL) Season 2 Phase 1 in dominant fashion, taking home the winning prize money of $423,648. The ten-day event commenced on March 26 and concluded today, which featured $1.15 million as a prize pool.

Donuts accumulated 534 points, including 272 kills in their 50 matches. The team signed former T1 korean PUBG Mobile player Missile ahead of the PMJL Season 2.

Their star player, Naoto, who also joined the team in January, bagged the MVP award with 90 kills. The side also qualified for the 19th Asian Games, which got postponed due to COVID-19 resurgence in china.

BC Swell, who won the Rival Cup: Koran vs Japan and qualified for PMGC 2021, secured second place with 452 points and accumulated 200 kills. Former DS Gaming and T1 player ZZP joined the team ahead of season 2.

PMJL Season 2 Phase 1 overall standings

Overall standings of Phase 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The most popular Japanese team, Reject, who won the PMJL Season 1 Phase 1, occupied third place with 446 points and walked away with $115,540. The team had a horrible showing on day 10 as they collected 21 points in their last five matches.

The organization recently suspended their star player SARA until December 2022. The player was ejected from the active roster due to discriminatory remarks.

Sengoku Gaming and SunSister came in sixth and seventh place with 397 and 387 points respectively. Scarz and Zeta Division managed to hold on to their ninth and tenth places with 380 and 365 points respectively.

Top 5 players from Phase 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The top 12 teams have progressed to the PMJL Season 2 Phase 2 while the remaining four sides will have to compete in the PMOT Phase 1.

Qualified Teams for Japan League Season 2 Phase 2

Donuts USG BC Swell Reject Beenostorm Aquos DetonatioN Violet Sengoku Gaming SunSister Lag Gaming Scarz Zeta Division Cyclops Athlete Gaming Street Gamers

Team Unite, who signed korean player Whoru, finished in 13th place with 325 points and fell short by eight points. For7 and Axiz had a poor run in the event as they came in 15th and 16th place respectively.

