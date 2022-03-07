PUBG Mobile Japan League (PMJL) Season 2 Phase 1: Teams, schedule, prize pool, and more

The PUBG Mobile Japan League (PMJL) is returning for a new season in 2022 after PMJL's debut season was a great success last year. This year, the format is more or less the same as last year's PMJL. The event will be played in two phases between March and December.

The first phase of PMJL Season 2 will start on March 26, with a total of 16 teams competing. The top 14 teams of PMJL Season 1 are directly invited to PMJL Season 1, while two teams have qualified from PUBG Mobile Challenge League Season 1.

These 16 teams will compete in a total of 50 matches spanning over ten days (every Saturday and Sunday) till April 24.

Participating teams for PUBG Mobile Japan League (PMJL) S2 Phase 1

PMJL Season 2 Teams (Image via Krafton)

The following teams will be participating in PMJL Season 2:

Sengoku Gaming Reject BC Swell Unite Lag Gaming Zeta Division Donuts USG Team FOR7 Harajuku Street Gamers Detonation Gaming Violet Cyclops Athlete Gaming Team Scarz Team Axiz Team SunSister Fennel BenoStorm

Fennel and BenoStorm have been promoted from PUBG Mobile Challenge League Season 1 (2nd division league), which was held in November-December 2021.

Prizepool of the tournament

The PMJL S2 boasts a massive prize pool of 300 million Yen (around 2.6 million USD). The winner of each phase will walk away with 55 Million Yen (around 475k USD).

Proceedings after the event

The winner of phase 1 will move to the mid-season Global tournament. The top 12 teams from this phase will also qualify for the next phase of the PUBG Mobile Japan League (PMJL), while the remaining four will be relegated to the PUBG Mobile Open Tournament (PMOT).

PMOT is an open-for-all event that will act as a qualifier stage for PMJL. The bottom four teams of PMJL from each phase will play in the PMOT along with other amateur qualified teams. The top four from PMOT will qualify for the PMJL.

PMJL 2021 Overview

Reject was the champion of PMJL Season 1. Their dominant performance in phase 1 helped them cover their average performance in phase 2 and come out on top.

However, BC Swell, who won phase 2 of the event, finished fourth in the overall standings. Scarz was the runner-up in both the phases and the overall standings. Reject also qualified for the Global Championship but found themselves out of the tournament in the league stages.

Edited by Danyal Arabi