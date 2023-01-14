"Everyone has diversified...": S8UL creator and BGMI star MortaL on gaming not being the same as in 2019

In the past few years, Naman "MortaL" has transformed into a content creator focused on playing games other than BGMI. In one of his recent livestreams, he addressed a fan response regarding the "vibe" of gaming in India not being what it was in 2019.

MortaL, who is associated with S8UL Esports, replied to the remark, saying:

"To be very honest, everyone else (creators) has diversified. They have made their content a new 'vibe'. You being stuck in one place... that's a different thing, but everyone else has, like, anything we do in content creation, esports, or something else, we have made it our 'vibe.'"

The context of Naman's comment involved how S8UL and other organizations focus more on different games rather than confining their content to BGMI or PUBG Mobile. His point seems to be that a creator expects their fans to stop giving importance to only one game.

BGMI star MortaL previously advised fellow creators to become more innovative with their content

Battlegrounds Mobile India's ban has impacted esports and content creation in the country, as streamers have been fetching fewer views because of it. In one of his streams from earlier this week, a fan asked MortaL for his opinion on S8UL creators getting low views while playing the PC games. He responded, saying:

"This is based on the audience's preference, that is all. We have every type of exposure. For example, I have more than seven million subscribers on YouTube, but that will not fetch me seven million views."

MortaL explained how the views one gets keep increasing and decreasing, regardless of their subscribers. However, he also suggested that one should keep producing "innovative" content that will help them get more views consistently.

Interestingly, MortaL was asked about the decline in views of creators like him, Tanmay "sc0utOP", and Parv "Regaltos" after Battlegrounds Mobile India's ban. This time, he replied by providing an example of Felix "PewDiePie" and stating that the hype around a content creator doesn't last forever.

MortaL explained how Felix "PewDiePie" is not as relevant as he was in the past. Still, he feels that the famous YouTuber is satisfied. Here's what he said:

"He feels sustainable with what he has now. Similarly, I feel sustainable with what I have now. Also, considering the lifestyle I want to have, I feel very secure."

Naman has continued streaming content even after BGMI was banned in the country, actively been playing games like Valorant, Minecraft, and Among Us.

