"One will have to do something innovative...": BGMI star MortaL's advice to fellow S8UL creators on getting more views

One of the most loved Indian BGMI/PUBG Mobile stars, Naman "MortaL" Mathur, was seen streaming a PMGC watch party alongside Raj "Snax" Varma and Animesh "Thug" Agarwal recently. During it, the Player's Unknown Battleground Mobile esports player was bombarded with questions, including a couple regarding BGMI's return.

One question was centered around the low number of views that many S8UL creators were fetching by streaming games like Valorant. Answering his fan, Naman explained the situation by saying:

"This is based on the audience's preference, that is all. We have every type of exposure. For example, I have more than seven million subscribers on YouTube, but that will not fetch me seven million views. Similarly, it works the same way for everyone else. Sometimes the views escalate, while on other occasions, it goes down, and that's a different thing."

Besides explaining the reason for the underperformance of specific videos and streams, MortaL also provided a solution that might help increase views:

"One will have to do something innovative if they want to increase their views. Look at yesterday's stream and compare it with my other ones. We experimented yesterday, and the results were different."

MortaL talks about various topics, including BGMI's return

BGMI's return has been a talking point for many since the game got banned in India in July 2022. In his stream from January 7 expressed his affection for the game by claiming he misses its competitive scene and LAN events. The creator also hopes for the game's return to materialize.

Besides the comeback, Naman was asked about the chances of the old Team SouL's return if Battlegrounds Mobile India were to get unbanned. He provided a hint by saying:

"The scrims are fine, but we cannot play in the official tournament as Omega and those people will play there. However, of course, we might play in unofficial tournaments."

For those unaware, scrims are practice games played between two or more esports players or teams.

Naman also talked about his role at S8UL Esports after a fan enquired about his source of income as the creator of the organization. He responded by saying:

"I don't earn from S8UL creators. You can consider me as the CMO of 8bit."

Answering another unrelated question, MortaL also cleared the air about buying a Lamborghini Urus in 2023.

"The possibilities are endless. But if I buy Urus, it would mean I have Rs. 6,000 crore in my bank account. Otherwise, I am not buying Urus. I cannot buy a car worth six crores just like that."

MortaL, who became famous for his outstanding skills in BGMI, has been streaming other games, like Valorant, Minecraft, and Among Us, since the Krafton offering was banned.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes