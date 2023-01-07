"This game is a whole another level feeling...": Naman 'MortaL' Mathur expresses his affection for BGMI

The famous BGMI/PUBG Mobile athlete and content creator Naman "MortaL" Mathur is currently streaming the ongoing PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) watch party. Hence, fans have received multiple chances to interact with their favorite creator via chat.

During yesterday's stream, when a fan reminded MortaL about similar LAN events where many used to cheer for him and Team SouL, the creator said:

"What a time it was. I am missing it to date. Those LAN events, those competitive matches, I just want the game to return. It will be fun. This game is a whole another level feeling, for sure."

The game that MortaL was referring to was none other than BGMI, the Indian PUBG Mobile variant, which has been blocked in India since July 2022. It has yet to make a return in more than five months.

MortaL also hinted at the return of the old Team SouL lineup at unofficial tournaments if BGMI returns

Apart from expressing his affection for Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile, Naman was also asked by another fan regarding the comeback of the old Team SouL lineup, including him, VipeR, and Aman, to the competitive scene after the game gets unbanned. The creator affirmatively answered as he said:

"The scrims are fine, but we cannot play in the official tournament as Omega, and the team will compete there. However, of course, we might play in unofficial tournaments."

However, MortaL's words might not come true if Battlegrounds Mobile India never makes a return to the scene.

Is there any date for BGMI's return?

Battlegrounds Mobile India got blocked on 28 July due to data security reasons. However, soon after the game's removal from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, fake unban dates made rounds online. Initially, some rumors suggested that Indian Independence Day, i.e., August 15, would be the release date.

With each month, new rumored dates were provided by many unverified sources, but Battlegrounds Mobile India never returned. At the same time, Krafton has refrained from providing much clarity to players on the comeback date, and the game has also stopped receiving any new content.

Many sources are now suggesting the comeback to happen in mid-January, but the developers have not made any confirmation, which implies there is no unban date. Thus, it is best to ignore the leaks surrounding BGMI's ban reversal and wait for Krafton to clear the air around the release date. In the meantime, players can continue to play the game as the servers are online.

