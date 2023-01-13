"Hype is something that doesn't continue for long...": BGMI star Mortal on sustainability of the fanbase

Having started as a PUBG Mobile/BGMI content creator on YouTube, Naman "MortaL" Mathur's success got fast-tracked due to his exceptional gameplay skills. The BGMI YouTuber also tried his hand at the competitive scene by founding Team SouL, which fetched him a massive fan following in India.

Due to a recent dip in YouTube views, MortaL was asked about the same during one of his recent live streams. Fans asked him whether he felt bad as creators like him, Tanmay "sc0utOP" Singh, and Parv "Regaltos" Singh have garnered lesser views post the ban on BGMI.

The BGMI star gave a thoughtful reply to the question:

"See, it's not about feeling bad; it's about sustainability. Everybody's time comes and goes. What I mean is hype is something that doesn't continue for long. You can consider an example of a football team or an Individual like PewDiePie."

Referring to Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg, MortaL continued by saying:

"That guy had immense hype at a point, but it faded away, right? Some of you might still be watching, but he faded away for many. However, he doesn't care about any of that as he feels sustainable with what he has now. Similarly, I feel sustainable with what I have now. Also, considering the lifestyle I want to live in, I feel very secure."

BGMI star MortaL also claimed that he had no plans of quitting YouTube

In the previous stream, the S8UL creator was asked whether he would leave YouTube someday. The creator suggested that he has no plans to quit the platform, despite thinking of taking breaks now and then. MortaL further explained why he feels like taking breaks:

"When I say break, it doesn't mean I want to go away because of YouTube. It means an I-want-to-try-other-things break. Trying other things means going out and meeting friends, as I rarely get to meet them these days."

MortaL has remained one of the most consistent Battlegrounds Mobile India/PUBG Mobile YouTubers since he began uploading videos. He has also often interacted with his followers via streams and expressed his opinions without hesitation.

Last week, MortaL was asked a question regarding the consistently decreasing views of fellow S8UL creators who stream PC games. He gave a helpful suggestion by asking one to remain innovative with their content if they want to fetch more views.

MortaL continues to stream by playing games like Valorant, Minecraft, and Among Us, after Battlegrounds Mobile India got blocked.

