"I started playing with Akshu and others": BGMI pro Omega about how he joined Team 8bit

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) pro athlete Sahil "Omega" Jakhar has been streaming consistently since the game was banned. The Team SouL IGL has also regularly interacted with his subscribers by answering their questions during live streams.

A fan recently asked Omega "how he joined Team 8bit" in 2020. Omega, who was a part of LegStump Esports' PUBG Mobile lineup, responded with a story, saying:

"I was a part of LS (LegStump Esports), and there was a player named 8bit Gabbar. He was my friend and asked me to join Team 8bit as the PUBG Mobile lineup needed an IGL. I started playing with Akshu and others, but later I learned about Aman being a part of 8bit."

Interestingly, he and Aman "Aman" Jain, currently a part of Team SouL alongside Omega, were not on great terms in 2020. Aman was embroiled in controversy with LegSump Esports and other PUBG Mobile teams, which became an issue for Omega. He further added:

"Aman, at the time, was coming out of controversy with LS, so I immediately refused to join the PUBG Mobile roster. Akshu then talked to Thug bhai, who persuaded me, like an older brother, to join Team 8bit. So, I agreed to join the squad after talking to him. After that, Aman didn't join 8bit as I became a part of the team, and everything worked out."

Eventually, Omega moved on to other BGMI/PUBG Mobile squads. In 2022, Omega joined Team SouL as IGL and is presently one of the most popular BGMI athletes in India. As mentioned, he has been regularly streaming BGMI videos and provided an update on his teammate Sohail "Hector" Shaikh, who has been inactive lately.

Team SouL IGL Omega reveals why fellow teammate Hector is not playing BGMI lately

Team SouL member Hector has not played BGMI lately, after which fans questioned Omega and his teammates. During a live stream earlier this week, Omega explained why Hector is not playing the Indian PUBG Mobile variant.

The Team SouL IGL said that Hector is currently focusing on New State Mobile after qualifying for the game's forthcoming LAN event. Hence, Hector will be out of action for at least 10 to 12 days while practicing New State Mobile.

ESL India @ESL_India

⚔️These teams will be facing off each other on LAN. Get ready for some high quality NEW STATE MOBILE action.⚔️



Challenger Finale Starts 26th Jan 2023.



#NEWSTATEMOBILE #esports #gaming #BattleRoyale Congratulations to the 24 teams advancing to Challenger Finale⚔️These teams will be facing off each other on LAN. Get ready for some high quality NEW STATE MOBILE action.⚔️Challenger Finale Starts 26th Jan 2023. Congratulations to the 24 teams advancing to Challenger Finale👏⚔️These teams will be facing off each other on LAN. Get ready for some high quality NEW STATE MOBILE action.⚔️👉Challenger Finale Starts 26th Jan 2023.#NEWSTATEMOBILE #esports #gaming #BattleRoyale https://t.co/B0ljEK5yRN

For those unaware, BGMI pro Hector is a part of sc0utOP's Team XSpark, one of the 24 squads to qualify for the New State Pro Series India Challenger Finale's LAN Event. The team's current lineup includes:

Hector Darklord Humanoid Syed Scout (sc0utOP)

Team XSpark will fight it out with other squads like Team XO, GodLike Esports, and S8UL Esports, among others, to qualify for the Grand Finale stage with 16 finalists. The 24 teams will play the Challenger Finale LAN event on January 26 and 27, followed by the Grand Finale stage (16 teams) scheduled to be held on January 28 and 29.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes