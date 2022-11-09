“We are not panicking regarding BGMI's current situation as we are waiting for the officials' response”: Sahil “Omega'' Jakhar

BGMI and PUBG Mobile have helped boost the esports scene in India and led to the emergence of various esports athletes and teams. Sahil “Omega'' Jakhar is among those professional esports players who saw a meteoric rise courtesy of BGMI's competitive scene.

Known as one of the best IGLs (In-Game Leaders) in the country, Omega led Team SouL to victory in BMPS 2022 Season 1. Following the team's success at the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series, Sahil and Team SouL also represented India at the PUBG Mobile World Invitational Main Event in August 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Sportskeeda team recently approached Omega for a conversation. We asked the BGMI star about his journey, experience at PMWI, views on the BGMI ban, and more.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation.

"In its absence, other games will benefit, which will ultimately help the Indian ecosystem": Omega on BGMI ban

Q: What would you want to say to those unaware of your journey's origin?

Omega: My journey began when I learned about PUBG (now BGMI) from one of my friends, and I have been playing the game since its launch. I used to play with my friends as a casual player, and it was all fun. However, we soon came to know about a tournament named Campus Championship. We registered for it without thinking twice and even reached the semi-finals.

Although we didn't win, that tournament inspired us to create a squad and participate in other competitions. After getting serious about competitive gaming, we even qualified for the finals of the LAN event that happened in Hyderabad. Participating in our first LAN event felt good, despite us finishing in the sixth position.

I continued grinding hard in the game and realized there was an opportunity in esports. The grinding paid off, and I got recognition across the country. It further stabilized my career as I was taking part in the T1 and T2 contests. That was it.

Q: From taking part in your first LAN at Hyderabad to contesting at PMWI 2022, you have been one of the best IGLs in the country. Tell us about your experience.

Omega: I have always loved being a leader and have been leading every team I have played for since my first LAN event. Over time, I played with a variety of players and amassed experience in leading them. It helped me understand the players, their tactics, and what they are thinking.

Initially, I was not an official IGL in the squads I played in, but ever since I became a proper in-game leader for my team(s), my focus shifted to understanding the players. The teams and teammates kept varying until I found Akshat, my permanent squadmate.

At one stage, the team started shaping up as we played for Chemin Esports, and finally, we became a part of SouL. Akshat and I crafted the squad by testing out players and showcasing our performance at BMPS (BGMI Pro Series).

Q: As you mentioned, BMPS, the BGMI tournament where you won. Has that victory been a major turning point in your career, and how is it, if yes?

Omega: Yes, it was a big turning point for us (the team). As we are a part of an organization like SouL, it automatically becomes a big responsibility for all of us. We had to repay the organization, which is why all four of us worked hard (for the tournament). After (the BMPS victory) everything changed for us.

Q: Was there any instance during the PMWI 2022 when you felt helpless while competing with other global teams?

Omega: I don't feel that players from India are any less. I played with them in their lobby; the only difference was the experience. We usually don't get a chance to share a lobby with other global teams, which has been quite evident.

Besides the experience of sharing the lobby, there is an issue related to the dedication of most Indian esports players, including those who play BGMI. Commitment and focus are where India usually needs to catch up.

On the contrary, most of the other global teams get a competitive gaming environment, which is still in a developing phase for the Indian scene. Most Indian players have various other pressures, including family and studies, which they have to deal with.

A proper gaming environment is still being built, and I am sure that in the future, Indian teams will become strong contenders for the top three ranks on the global stage.

Q: Every esports organization, including SouL, was on a good run before BGMI was banned. Post the ban, what is the behind-the-scenes situation?

Omega: Being a part of SouL, we are now stable compared to many other gamers. We are not panicking regarding BGMI's current situation as we are waiting for the officials' response. In the meantime, we are still grinding hard in the game.

Prior to the ban on BGMI, our schedule was quite hectic due to back-to-back LAN tournaments and then PMWI happened. We needed time to work on ourselves, which we are getting right now. Players are chilling, giving time to their families, and waiting for the final decision on the game's future.

Q: Will BGMI be able to retain its popularity and place in the market if it ever returns? What do you think?

Omega: When PUBG got banned, other games got a push that helped the overall growth of the esports ecosystem in the country. Then BGMI was released and retained the hype and popularity of its previous version.

Similar things might happen this time, as we know BGMI is everyone's favorite game and will retain its popularity. However, in its absence, other games will benefit, which will ultimately help the Indian ecosystem.

Q: How do you as a team cope with the pressure?

Omega: Our players have the potential to cope even in a bad phase. We don't feel the pressure we used to experience due to responsibility. Players stream daily and grind hard, which they will continue to do. Therefore, even if a teammate is having a bad day, it is understood that he will overcome the same.

