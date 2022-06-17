Soul Akshat's BGMI ID, stats, rank, BMPS performance, YouTube income, and more

Akshat Goel is a renowned name in the BGMI community and is one of the most destructive assaulters in the game's esports scene. Currently plying his trade for Team Soul, Akshat helped his side win the recently concluded BMPS Season 1.

Following the win, Akshat began streaming regularly on YouTube, where he interacts with his audience and gives them tips to improve their gameplay.

Details of BGMI star Akshat's performance in classic matches and BMPS

Seasonal stats and rank

Akshat is usually busy playing custom matches in tournaments and scrims, which does not give him much time to play classic matches. As such, he has not played any classic matches in the ongoing C2S6.

Soul Akshat's stats in the concluded Cycle 2 Season 4 (Image via Krafton)

However, in Cycle 2 Season 4, Akshat managed to reach the Ace tier, collecting 4379 seasonal points. The pro player played 46 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode and won 13 Chicken Dinners. He reached the top ten in 30 games alongside his squadmates.

The lone ranger managed to deal a total damage of 57139.4, with an average damage of 1242.2. Furthermore, he maintained an F/D ratio of 7.57 and outplayed 348 enemies.

Akshat's insane gun skills are reflected in his headshot percentage of 21.0. He also had an average survival time of 15.1 minutes. His best performance was in a match where he had 21 finishes and dealt 3141 damage.

BMPS performance

Akshat was one of the major reasons behind Team Soul's victory in the recently concluded BMPS 2022 Season 1. Although Goblin emerged as the MVP of the tournament, Akshat's performance has been highly rated by many critics and pundits of the game.

He finished fourth on the MVP list, picking up 40 kills in the 23 matches he played in the Grand Finals of the tournament. He also dealt a total damage of 8237 and had an average survival time of 21.47 minutes.

The BGMI player emerged as the winner of the Lone Ranger category of the tournament.

BGMI ID and IGN

Akshat's performances in various BGMI esports tournaments and scrims have helped him become a favorite of many young players across the country. His profile in Battlegrounds Mobile India can be found using his UID - 5512526422. Fans can also find his profile using his IGN - SouLAksʜaT.

YouTube income

Akshat is one of the main assaulters for Team Soul and earns a hefty salary from the organization. He also earns money from any tournament victories.

He runs a popular YouTube channel that currently has over 191K subscribers. Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Akshat has generated revenue between $525 and $8.4K in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel. The internet sensation has also accumulated more than 35K subscribers in this period.

