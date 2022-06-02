5 easy ways to reach Ace tier in BGMI (June 2022)

In the last few months, BGMI has shattered several records and emerged as one of the most played action games in India. The battle royale title currently tops the country's charts in terms of downloads.

With new players joining every day, matches in the game have become tougher than ever before. Players who undertake the task of rank pushing every season are finding it challenging to rank up in the ongoing C2S6. However, if they follow certain strategies, they can easily rank up and may even get an opportunity to see their IGN on the leaderboards.

How can BGMI players reach the Ace tier in June 2022?

1) Play more matches in Core Circle Erangel and Livik

The 2.0 update in Battlegrounds Mobile India has brought along the Evangelion-themed Core Circle on the maps of Erangel and Livik.

The two themed maps provide players with an opportunity to get more kills and survive longer using the unique respawn feature. Players can jump directly into the defensive fortresses and take fights and can later opt for a passive stance after they respawn.

Furthermore, the loot available is now three times that of other classic maps, and this will boost players' chances of surviving longer and reaching the Ace tier.

2) Use weapons with high damage

BGMI offers its players a range of weapons to choose from while pushing their rank in classic matches. Players can have two primary weapons equipped and can pick from a weapon pool consisting of Pistols, Assault Rifles, Sniper Rifles, DMRs, and SMGs. However, it must be noted that players using weapons that deal high damage can easily knock down and eliminate their enemies.

The meta prevalent in the new 2.0 update has seen many guns get buffs in terms of damage. While DMRs and Sniper Rifles are tailor-made for long-range fights, SMGs and ARs (using 7.62 mm ammo) are best for short-range combat.

3) Store and use more utilities

Utilities play an important role during fights in BGMI classic as well as custom matches. In the classic mode, utilities are available in plenty and spawn in different locations across the map.

Players can also obtain utilities from the in-match shop (located across the maps of Erangel and Livik) and vending machines (found in the major cities of Miramar).

While attacking utilities (like frag grenades and Molotov cocktails) can be tactically used to knock down and eliminate enemies, defensive utilities (like smoke grenades) can help players create some temporary cover when getting shot at. Furthermore, health utilities (like health kits and boosters) enable players to heal after any fight and increase their chances of securing a Chicken Dinner.

4) Team up with experienced players and build synergy

Those who wish to reach the Ace tier easily in the classic mode need to tread on the battlegrounds with experienced players who can outplay enemies in crunch situations.

Experienced BGMI players will establish a better synergy by communicating during fights and taking down enemies before others. They can also help in making rotations to the safe zones.

5) Use TPP to gain an advantage during fights

The Third Person Perspective (TPP) mode has evolved into the most popular mode. Most players tread on the battlegrounds of classic maps using the TPP mode.

Opting for TPP can help BGMI players gain an advantage as they can easily hide behind cover and rotate their camera to spot approaching enemies. This will allow rank pushers to win more fights and more Chicken Dinners in the long run.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

