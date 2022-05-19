BGMI C2S6 Month 11 Royale Pass (RP) rewards, price, and how to get it

The monthly Royale Pass in BGMI creates the biggest buzz among players in the Indian gaming community. Currently, every season has two RPs, instead of the previous norm of having a single Royale Pass for an entire season.

The Royale Pass has always contained stunning rewards, and the same holds true for the new Month 11 Royale Pass, which has been made available in the game along with the new Cycle 2 Season 6.

Things that BGMI players need to know about the new C2S6 M11 Royale Pass

Although the 2.0 update was released on 13 May, the M11 RP and new C2S6 season were only released earlier today (19 May) at 7.30 am IST. The new RP in BGMI will have a tenure of four weeks and will continue till 5.30 am IST on 17 June.

The Month 11 RP in Battlegrounds Mobile India is based on the 'Hidden Hunters' theme and is accessible in two variants: a basic Elite Pass version (priced at 360 UC) and the superior Elite Pass Plus version (priced at 960 UC). Players can head over to the RP section and purchase a variant of their choice.

List of rewards available in the new Month 11 Royale Pass

Like the previous Micro battle and Cosmic Clash themed RPs, the new Hidden Hunters theme Royale Pass contains plenty of cosmetics and items as rewards. Furthermore, the free RP section contains several rewards for BGMI players who cannot afford to spend money on the game.

Here's a look at the rewards available in the new Hidden Hunters RP:

RP Rank 1: Ultimate Trendsetter Set together with Electrotech Scar-L

RP Rank 5: Ultimate Trendsetter Mask together with Ultimate Trendsetter Cover

RP Rank 10: Ultimate Trendsetter Helmet

RP Rank 15: RP Avatar (M11), Lunar Spear Ornament, along with rare Rising Uppercut Emote (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 20: Sinisflame Molotov Cocktail together with Foxy Twins Parachute (also available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 23: Armed Raider Cover (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 25: Armed Raider Set (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 30: Blockade Ahead Emote along with Crimson Emblem Plane Finish

RP Rank 35: Fruit Feast Uzi (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 40: Biotech M16A4

RP Rank 50: Optional choice between Purity Defender Set, Purity Defender Cover and Elegant Finesse Set, Elegant Finesse Cover

While some early risers have already purchased the Month 11 Royale Pass, many more can be expected to purchase the same today and in the coming days.

