BGMI 2.0 update and new RP release date in India (May 2022)

Every update in BGMI introduces two monthly RPs. Players wait with anticipation for the developers to release the Royale Passes every month.

The new 2.0 update is set to introduce its first RP, the Month 11 Royale Pass. Players with UC can purchase the Royale Pass and expand their inventory with the rewards offered.

New Month 11 Royale Pass release date for BGMI players

Although the 2.0 update began rolling out for Android and iOS devices on 13 May, the Royale Pass section remained the same. The ongoing M10 RP will conclude today (18 May), resulting in the tab getting locked.

The new Month 11 Royale Pass will be released tomorrow (19 May) at 7.30 am IST. The new RP will be based on the 'Hidden Hunters' theme. BGMI players will have the option to choose between two versions: an Elite Pass (available for 360 UC) and an Elite Pass Plus (available for 960 UC).

The M11 RP will have a tenure of four weeks, with each week featuring a set of exclusive missions. BGMI players who possess the EZ License Card (after purchasing the M9 and M10) will get to unlock the missions of upcoming weeks before new RP buyers.

List of new rewards available in the Month 11 Royale Pass in Battlegrounds Mobile India

The upcoming Month 11 RP will bring in several new cosmetics and items that players can obtain to expand their inventory. While the paid RP section will contain themed rewards, the free RP tab will only have a handful of new BGMI items.

Here's a look at the best rewards available in the upcoming Hidden Hunters RP:

Rank 1: Ultimate Trendsetter Set along with Electrotech Scar-L

Rank 5: Ultimate Trendsetter Cover along with Ultimate Trendsetter Mask

Rank 10: Ultimate Trendsetter Helmet

Rank 15: Lunar Spear Ornament, RP Avatar (M11), along with Rising Uppercut Emote (available in the free RP section)

Rank 20: Sinisflame Molotov Cocktail along with Foxy Twins Parachute (available in the free RP section)

Rank 23: Armed Raider Cover (available in the free RP section)

Rank 25: Armed Raider Set (available in the free RP section)

Rank 30: Blockade Ahead Emote along with Crimson Emblem Plane Finish

Rank 35: Fruit Feast Uzi (available in the free RP section)

Rank 40: Biotech M16A4

Rank 50: Choice between - Purity Defender Set, Purity Defender Cover and Elegant Finesse Set, Elegant Finesse Cover

These rewards can also be unlocked by purchasing BGMI RP rank up cards (1000 UC each) which help rank up 10 RP levels at once.

Edited by Siddharth Satish