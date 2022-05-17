BGMI C2S6 Month 11 Royale Pass (RP) rewards, release date, and more details

BGMI fans and players across the country are waiting with anticipation for the release of a new Royale Pass along with the new season in the game. Currently, every season contains two passes instead of the previous norm, where only one RP was available for the entire season.

The 2.0 update is set to bring in the Month 11 Royale Pass, which contains several new cosmetics and items. Players can purchase the M11 RP using UC and try on these new items.

When will the Month 11 Royale Pass arrive in BGMI?

The ongoing Month 10 Royale Pass will conclude on 18 May, and it will result in the RP section getting locked for a few hours. The Month 11 Royale Pass will be rolled out on 19 May at 5.30 am IST.

The Month 11 RP in BGMI will be based on the 'Hidden Hunters' theme and will be available in two variants: the basic Elite Pass version (360 UC) and the superior Elite Pass Plus version (960 UC).

The new M11 RP will follow the norm of having a span of four weeks, with each week offering exclusive weekly missions. Completing these missions will enable players to rank up RP levels and get their hands on several rewards.

Players who previously bought the M9 and M10 will get an EZ License Card, which will help them unlock missions for the next week before others.

What are the new rewards available in the Month 11 Royale Pass for BGMI players?

The upcoming Month 11 RP is based on the Hidden Hunters theme. It introduces several new cosmetics and items that players can use to expand their inventory. While the paid RP tab will contain themed rewards, the free RP section will only have a handful of new items.

Here's a look at the rewards for the upcoming Hidden Hunters RP:

RP Rank 1: Ultimate Trendsetter Set and Electrotech Scar-L

RP Rank 5: Ultimate Trendsetter Mask along with Ultimate Trendsetter Cover

RP Rank 10: Ultimate Trendsetter Helmet

RP Rank 15: RP Avatar (M11), Lunar Spear Ornament, and Rising Uppercut Emote (also available in the free RP section)

RP Rank 20: Sinisflame Molotov Cocktail and Foxy Twins Parachute (also available in the free RP section)

RP Rank 23: Armed Raider Cover (also available in the free RP section)

RP Rank 25: Armed Raider Set (also available in the free RP section)

RP Rank 30: Blockade Ahead Emote and Crimson Emblem Plane Finish

RP Rank 35: Fruit Feast Uzi (also available in the free RP section)

RP Rank 40: Biotech M16A4

RP Rank 50: Purity Defender Set, Purity Defender Cover or Elegant Finesse Set, Elegant Finesse Cover

Players can also unlock these rewards by purchasing RP rank up cards that cost 1000 UC each and help rank up 10 RP levels at once.

Edited by Siddharth Satish