SouL Omega's BGMI ID, in-game stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022 

The BGMI community has been blessed with many players representing India on the global stage. Following the win in BMPS 2022 Season 1, Sahil "Omega" Jakhar led Team SouL in the recently concluded PUBG Mobile World Invitational Main Event, held in Riyadh.

Omega's clear vision and precise calls have helped him emerge as one of the best IGLs in the country. Besides being a player, he is also a content creator and a friendly streamer.

Learning more about BGMI star player and content creator SouL Omega

BGMI ID and IGN

Omega is one of the most sought-after individuals in the gaming community. Fans search for his profile to send him friend requests, wishing to play with him. They can send him friend requests using his unique ID - 51280800308.

Meanwhile, many fans try to send him in-game popularity gifts that will help him rise through the popularity rankings. They can find Omega's profile using his in-game name IGN - SouLOmegàa.

Seasonal stats and rank

Omega stays busy playing custom matches in several unofficial Tier-1 tournaments and scrims. Hence, he only plays Classic matches alongside his friends from the gaming community only while streaming the game on YouTube and LOCO.

Despite all the hindrances, Omega has climbed to the Diamond IV tier, gathering 3315 points in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7.

Snippet showing BGMI star Omega's stats in the new C3S7 (Image via Krafton)

Omega has only played 18 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. However, he has managed to win only 3 of those matches. He has even helped his squad reach the top ten in 12 games.

Omega has managed 22086.1 total damage with average damage of 1227.0. Furthermore, he has maintained a decent F/D ratio of 6.83 and has outclassed 123 enemies in total, showing sheer dominance. Although he is an IGL, the aforementioned stats highlight his worth as an assaulter.

The pro athlete's impressive fragging skills are highlighted in his headshot percentage of 18.7. He also has an average survival time of 14.0 minutes with an accuracy percentage of 12.2.

Omega's best outing so far in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is 14 finishes and 2303 damage dealt in a single match.

Note: Omega's stats were considered while writing this article and may change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

Following a semi-final finish at BGIS 2021, Team SouL roped in Omega from Chemin Esports. The transfer made him among the highest-earning BGMI players in the esports community. However, the pro player even owns a popular YouTube channel, OMEGAAAA, that currently has over 249K subscribers, through which he earns a great amount of money each month.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Sahil Jakhar has accrued earnings between $930 - $14.9K in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel. He has also accrued over 7K new subscribers during this period. These numbers reflect the player's staggering growth as a content creator.

Note: Although many players are still playing and many popular streamers (including Omega) are streaming BGMI, Indian players are urged to abstain from playing the title as the Indian government currently blocks it.

