"He should focus on New State as nothing is certain about the game yet": BGMI pro Omega reveals why teammate Hector is not playing with SouL

With fans spread across the country, Team SouL's BGMI roster is among the most popular lineups in the Indian gaming community. However, since BGMI got blocked, the team, like other lineups, is inactive and only seen in action via scrims.

Recently, when Team SouL leader, Sahil "Omega" Jakhar, was streaming, one of his fans asked him about the absence of his teammate Sohail "Hector" Shaikh. Omega responded by saying:

"Hector has qualified for the New State event, so he will have to play well in the next stage during LAN. Hector will not play BGMI for almost 10 to 12 days until his New State event is over. He has discussed that with me and should focus on New State, as nothing is certain about the game yet. He will play New State, and I hope they (Hector's squad) perform well."

Interestingly, Harsh "Goblin" Paudwal was asked a similar question and gave the same answer during his stream.

For those unaware, BGMI athlete Hector recently joined the New State Mobile squad of Team XSpark. The team went on to qualify for the New State Pro Series India Challenger Finale, which is expected to be held on January 26 and 27.

BGMI pro player and Team SouL member Hector to contest for New State Mobile event as part of Team XSpark

As mentioned, Hector will be a part of Team XSpark's New State Mobile lineup, along with another popular Battlegrounds Mobile India/ PUBG Mobile athlete and streamer, Tanmay "sc0utOP." Team XSpark's squad includes:

Hector Darklord Humanoid Syed Scout

They will be one of 24 teams to compete in the forthcoming LAN event of the New State Pro Series India Challenger Finale. The following teams will compete for two days in the Challenger Finale:

Team GodLike Gods Reign Team Nexgen Big Brother Esports Skylightz Gaming Try Hard Global Esports Team XO Team S8UL Team Insane 7SEA Esports Bad Devils True Rippers Team Tamilas The World of Battle WSF Esports Wanted Esports Reckoning Esports Team Zero Gravity Team Xspark Revenant Hyderabad Hydras Chemin Esports Udog India

ESL India @ESL_India The stage is set! The Contenders are ready!

Are you guys ready to witness this crazy action?



SPS NEW STATE MOBILE India Open, Challenger Finale ! Action Starts 26th Jan 2023



Follow us to know more @ESL_India @NodwinGaming



#NEWSTATEMOBILE #esports #gaming #Tournament The stage is set! The Contenders are ready!Are you guys ready to witness this crazy action?SPS NEW STATE MOBILE India Open, Challenger Finale! Action Starts 26th Jan 2023Follow us to know more ⚡️The stage is set! The Contenders are ready!Are you guys ready to witness this crazy action?🔥SPS NEW STATE MOBILE India Open, Challenger Finale🏆! Action Starts 26th Jan 2023Follow us to know more👉 @ESL_India @NodwinGaming #NEWSTATEMOBILE #esports #gaming #Tournament https://t.co/TRJOsqo1lz

After the two-day event, 16 of the 24 teams mentioned above will qualify for the Grand Finale stage. The LAN events for both stages will stream live via ESL India and Nodwin Gaming's YouTube channels. Fans can tune in to catch the live action of New State Mobile esports.

Poll : 0 votes