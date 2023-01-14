"S8UL has more long-term career opportunities...": BGMI pro athlete Goblin reveals how he joined Team SouL

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) pro athlete Harsh "Goblin" Paudwal recently explained how he joined Team SouL after leaving his previous squad, Team iNSANE, in January 2022.

Goblin is well-known for his aggressive playstyle and is one of the best assaulters in the BGMI esports scene. He is currently part of Team SouL, which is associated with S8UL Esports.

Here's what Goblin had to say about joining the popular Battlegrounds Mobile India roster:

"I received SouL's offer before BGIS. Besides SouL, other organizations like Team XO and 7Sea had also offered me to join them. However, I wanted to play BGIS with Team iNSANE as I expected the squad to rank in the top three. Thus, I remained a part of iNSANE. When we (Team iNSANE) didn't qualify, it seemed like I had no future with the organization. SouL, alongside other organizations, then offered me after BGIS."

He added that he chose Team SouL for some personal reasons:

"I had prioritize that organization which had a bootcamp closer to my home. I didn't give much thought to the names of the organizations. I just wanted to accept the offer from the boot camp team that had bootcamp closer to my home as my mother lives alone. Luckily, Team SouL's bootcamp (S8UL) was closer."

The BGMI star continued:

"S8UL is the best, so I said yes without giving it a second thought. Moreover, S8UL has more long-term career opportunities than other organizations. Therefore, I left iNSANE and joined Team SouL. I haven't regretted my decision, as we even won the official tournament after I joined the team. Besides that, I even played in an international event."

According to Goblin, Team SouL might have choked at PMWI 2022, but they acquired the experience and will hopefully perform better should they play at any global tournament again. He added that the other teams were at par with them in terms of skills but had better game sense.

Team SouL won BGMI Pro Series Season 1 after Goblin became a part of the squad

Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series Season 1 was Goblin's first official BGMI tournament (organized by Krafton) with Team SouL after he joined the popular roster. The squad performed exceptionally well at the event and eventually won it.

Goblin bagged many individual prizes thanks to his performance. He won the MVP and "Fan Favorite Player" awards while also being named "Player of the Day" for three days.

