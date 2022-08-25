BGMI star Goblin reveals why he rejected Team Soul’s first offer before BGIS 2021

BGMI star Goblin has garnered a huge fan base in the past six months since joining Team Soul. One of the main reasons behind his popularity was that he lived up to the expectations of fans as well as the team with his spectacular performances. He came under the spotlight after several extraordinary plays in the biggest BGMI tournament, the BMPS.

Team Soul is a team that every player wishes to be a part of, as they have a large fan base in the country. The team was created by former PUBG Mobile/BGMI esports player, Mortal, a name that doesn’t need any introduction in the gaming community.

Goblin rejected Team Soul's first offer to join their BGMI team

Goblin recently revealed that he was first given an offer to join Team Soul before the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021. At the time, he was playing for Team Insane and refused the offer because he felt comfortable with his teammates and wanted to stay with them. Team XO also approached him, but he declined the offer for the same reason.

However, he changed his mind after Team Insane's performance in the BGIS:

"We didn't get good outcomes in the BGIS, due to which I left the team and after that joined Team Soul. Due to our poor performance in BGIS, I decided to leave the team as I was associated with the team for a long time and also had trust with teammates. But that was my good choice as well before or after."

Team Insane failed to qualify for the BGIS Semifinals. The team ranked 10th with 31 points in the Quarterfinals and was eliminated from the tournament since only the top six teams from each group would qualify for the Semifinals.

However, Team Soul also had a poor run in the BGIS as the team didn't make it to the Finals. The team then released its roster after the event.

Earlier this year, Team Soul formed a new squad by signing four new members, and Goblin was among them.

It didn't take long for the new squad to build synergy. They showcased spectacular performances in the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 and claimed the coveted trophy. The team was awarded a total prize of ₹75 lakhs, excluding special awards.

Goblin was the MVP of the tournament, accumulating 71 eliminations in the Grand Finals. He won six out of the nine individual awards, indicating that he played a significant role in helping the team clinch the tournament. The team also participated in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022 and secured 11th place. Their performance may have fallen short of their expectations, but it's understandable since this was their first global event.

BGMI has been banned in India due to an alleged violation of security protocol. A few weeks ago, Krafton said they were trying their best to address the government's concerns.

Edited by Siddharth Satish