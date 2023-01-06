Loco Originals' The MVP recapped

The growth of the platform Loco has been commendable with the emergence of streaming culture in India. Many fans tune into the live streams of their favorite creators on Loco to get entertained by the combination of gameplay and commentary. Besides the streams, one can find some of the platform's original content featuring popular creators.

The platform also features a series of authentic shows called Loco Originals, allowing fans to know more about their favorite creators. One such Loco Originals show is The MVP which recently arrived on the platform. Each episode featured a well-known streamer hosting their parents and providing the fans with a genuinely enjoyable conversation.

In the following section, readers can catch the recap of each episode of the latest series of Loco Originals.

Loco Originals: Recap of The MVP featuring streamers and their parents

Recently, viewers got to watch The MVP that invited Tanmay "sc0utOP" Singh, Pratik "Alpha Clasher" Jogia, Harsh "Goblin" Paudwal, and Kaashvi "Kaash Plays" Hiranandani ‍alongside their mothers. Here's what transpired in the first season of The MVP:

Episode 1: Tanmay "sc0utOP" Singh

The first episode brought sc0utOP and the MVP of his life, his mother, Sasmita Singh. One of the first reveals fans learned about Tanmay was how he used to throw shades while studying during his childhood and was always interested in playing games or football despite being above average.

His mother further revealed how their family wanted him to become an IITian or an engineer, but Tanmay had other plans. Scout and his mother also participated in the "Game On" segment, where they competed against each other in FIFA. It was followed by the "Parent Trap" game, where the streamer had to guess different items with his hands while being blindfolded.

At the end of the video, Scout expressed his happiness by stating how he got to spend time with his mother, which rarely happens these days. Meanwhile, his mother showcased how proud she was of the fame, success, and love Tanmay showered with after choosing gaming as a career.

Episode 2: Alpha Clasher

In the second episode of Loco's The MVP, the Hydra clan member and beloved content creator Pratik "Alpha Clasher '' Jogia appeared with his mother, Vilas Ashok Jogia. Both guests shared how he started with content creation and struggled hard to reach the position he is in today.

Alpha Clasher's mother even suggested how she initially thought her son had gone mad due to excessive gaming (talking about recording voiceovers at night).

The "Game On" session saw Pratik asking his mother to play GTA V with him, during which he also helped her understand the controls and dynamics of the game. It was followed by the "Parent Trap" round, which saw Alpha Clasher compete with his mother in kitchen tasks, i.e., kneading flour and chopping vegetables.

The episode concluded with Pratik thanking his parents for being supportive. At the same time, his mother advised aspiring gamers to become more transparent with their parents regarding their careers.

Episode 3: Goblin

Harsh "Goblin" Paudwal, the Team SouL member, was the host of Loco's The MVP third episode, during which he invited his mother, Bhakti Paudwal. She expressed how her son's success has made her proud, as people know her as the S8UL superstar's mom. It was further revealed how the creator had always idolized MortaL, and being a part of his hero's team made her happy.

During the "Game On" round, Harsh made his mother play New State Mobile while guiding her through the game's controls. After the end of "Game On," the episode moved on to the "Parent Trap" game, which saw Harsh identifying different grocery items and getting a unique punishment after failing to make a guess.

One of the punishments for Goblin was to prank-call an S8UL member and tell them about his resignation. Goblin thanked the Loco team for making the show happen so that he could meet his mother after 20 days. His parent also thanked Loco, suggesting the viewers become more positive towards esports and gaming as a profession.

Episode 4: Kaashvi

Kaashvi "Kaash Plays" Hiranandani was the fourth episode's host, during which she introduced her MVP and mother, Molly Hiranandani. The chemistry between the mother-daughter duo was on point, as both shared many laughs.

While talking on the show, Kaashvi's mother also told how the popular streamer overcame her stuttering issues and became an accomplished creator.

The "Game On" session began with Kaashvi teaching her mother how to play Valorant, followed by an in-game fight between them. The show then moved on to the "Parent Trap" round, where the gamer had to answer her mother's questions; otherwise, she had to take a shot of different hot sauces showcased in front of her.

The episode concluded with Kaashvi's mother asking the gamers to focus on their studies and follow their passion afterward, while the creator thanked the Loco team for producing The MVP.

