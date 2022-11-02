"The game has been banned for the second time, and we, as creators, undoubtedly face some setbacks": Pratik "Alpha Clasher" Jogiya, BGMI content creator

Pratik "Alpha Clasher" Jogiya, aka Hydra Alpha, is quite well-known for his exceptional skills in BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India). Pratik is currently the co-leader of Hydra, a popular esports organization in India. However, Alpha Clasher is famous for his humorous gaming content on YouTube.

Alpha Clasher, a YouTuber with over 1.7 million subscribers, has focused on diversifying his content, especially after the BGMI ban. Hydra Alpha was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where the 21-year-old gamer discussed several topics like his initial years as a creator, his transition from Clash Royale to PUBG, the BGMI ban, Hydra's Valorant roster, and more.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation.

"Creators must also step back and observe what is clicking with the viewers": Alpha Clasher's advice to BGMI creators

Q: Tell us about yourself; how did your journey begin, and when did this idea of creating videos on YouTube trigger?

Hydra Alpha: The start of my journey dates back to around 2016. I acquired an interest in gaming in my childhood, which coincidentally happened when my father had an accident and was directed to stay home. It was then my father who suggested playing games to kill time. He used to play Contra, and I used to join him. He recovered a month later and moved on, but my love for gaming stayed.

Although I was enthusiastic about playing video games, I also focused on my studies. However, my journey as a gamer commenced when I got my father's old mobile after he bought a new one. Having a smartphone of my own allowed me to install and play games without hassle. Hence, I installed the popular 'Clash Royale,' which I have been playing. It was competitive due to aspects like in-game interaction and multiplayer options, while my friends also played it in 2016.

I have always loved competition, so I mastered Clash Royale after some time of playing it. So much so that I used to feature in the global leaderboards' top 50, while my Indian leaderboard rank was among the top five. Apart from topping the in-game charts, I also participated in the local Clash Royale tournaments, which gave me a lot of respect as a player from others. It also helped me make new friends, as many used to ask me for tips, and some even suggested I start a YouTube channel.

So at the start of 2017, I created a YouTube channel and pushed a lot of content. Initially, the videos were not up-to-mark, but I gained enough knowledge about titles, descriptions, tags, algorithms, and more over time. I noticed plenty of viewers from foreign countries, so I scheduled my content as per their time zones. This is how I started and got my name Alpha Clasher from Clash Royale due to my dominant gameplay.

Q: Did you face resistance from your parents, family, friends, or anyone else when you started your career as a YouTuber?

Hydra Alpha: Yes! I am from a middle-class family where everyone chooses a safe option and focuses on their work (career). Opting for gaming as a potential career option, especially five or six years back when there was no Dynamo, Mortal, or Alpha Clasher, wasn't a safe choice. We (gaming creators) were starting our careers and were struggling hard to gain knowledge about content creation. Therefore, it made sense for my parents to be disappointed and resistant as I played for four to five hours and neglected my studies for the in-game challenges.

Over time, I have overcome various struggles, like internet issues, which were quite prevalent. Things did improve with time, especially the internet with the Jio revolution. However, passion, hard work, consistency, and perseverance were the keys that helped me reach where I am today.

Q: The humor and energy in your streams are loved by everyone. Is there any specific motive to include the humor, or is this your natural behavior?

Hydra Alpha: No! I try to keep my streams as natural as possible because anything fake doesn't work in the long run. I have tried keeping the tone serious, but it was not the Pratik or Alpha that I am. So I try to chill and keep the humor alive by poking fun at my friends or doing anything else.

Keeping things funny makes me happy. Faking it while trying to be a more serious commentator will not help my case. I won't be happy myself and hence, will not be able to entertain my viewers, which is my only motive. Therefore, I try to keep things natural if the situation grants.

Q: Why did you transition from Clash Royale to BGMI (or PUBG Mobile)?

Hydra Alpha: Clash Royale is great, but it ended up becoming a pay-to-win game, and corresponding to it, PUBG was gaining fans across India. It was a multiplayer game that clicked with the masses. Even in my case, I observed the streams of the likes of Shreeman and Dynamo, which fascinated me to make the transition from Clash Royale to PUBG.

Q: What are your views on the BGMI ban and content creation?

Hydra Alpha: The game has been banned for the second time, and we, as creators, undoubtedly face some setbacks due to the same. Creators must also step back and observe what is clicking with the viewers. However, our job is to create content and we will move on to another game if anything like BGMI's ban happens again.

I like to explore, which every creator should. Content creation has seen minor hiccups, but it's just a transition phase. I hope BGMI returns soon unless we, the creators, move on to create some other good content for you (fans).

Q: What do you want to convey to the fans in this bad phase (post-BGMI ban)?

Hydra Alpha: There are plenty and a variety of (multiplayer) options like GTA, Valorant, Among Us, Call of Duty: Mobile, Apex Legends Mobile, and even Ludo, which one can explore. Honestly, I believe that the emotion of PUBG (or BGMI) is hard to trade with any other game. It will take time to transition from one game to another, but one must start exploring games. Apart from that, waiting for BGMI is the sole option for the fans.

Q: What can we expect on Alpha Clasher's channel in the future?

Hydra Alpha: After the BGMI ban, I shortlisted many games and observed the options that were fun for me. I picked GTA and have continued with it, but I have occasionally started playing Valorant. I am trying to diversify my content and want the audience to tune in to me rather than the game.

Q: Are there any plans to launch Hydra's Valorant roster?

Hydra Alpha: Since I started with Valorant, many members of our clan have played it. We observe other pro players and the esports angle whenever we start playing a new game. Therefore, we are always interested in creating esports lineups for such games, but the final decision relies on our leader.

Q: As a co-leader, how do you manage your (Hydra) relationship with other organizations?

Hydra Alpha: Our scuffles happen with other organizations, but everything happens in the game and gets resolved during a match. In real life, we are good friends with other teams. Some controversies happen every now and then, but our relationship with other organizations is pretty cordial.

