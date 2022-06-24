Shreeman Legend's BGMI ID, stats, rank, F/D ratio, and YouTube income (June 2022)

Siddhant "Shreeman Legend" Joshi is a renowned name in the BGMI gaming community. Although he rose through the ranks playing several PC games, he soon ventured into playing Battlegrounds Mobile India and has never looked back.

Siddhant's humble nature has helped him emerge as one of the most popular streamers in India. Millions of fans across the country follow him, while thousands flock to watch his livestreams which are full of fun and entertainment.

His immense popularity has resulted in the developers introducing three variants of his voice pack, which is the first for any pro player or streamer.

Details of popular BGMI streamer Shreeman Legend's performance in ongoing Cycle 2 Season 6

Seasonal stats and rank

Shreeman Legend plays the Battle Royale title while livestreaming on YouTube. However, he also plays other games in his broadcasts, which gives him less time to play Classic mode matches.

In the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 6, Shreeman has reached the Crown V tier, collecting 3784 total seasonal points. However, if he streams and plays classic matches regularly, he could easily get to the Ace Master tier, a feat he has achieved in previous seasons.

Shreeman Legend's stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 6 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Shreeman has played 64 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode but won only 10 Chicken Dinners in the new season. He has reached the top ten in 38 games alongside his squadmates (with a top ten percentage of 59.4).

The superstar has managed to deal a total damage of 24403.1, with average damage of 381.3. Furthermore, he has maintained an average F/D ratio of 2.16 and has outplayed 138 enemies.

Shreeman's insane gun skills are reflected in his headshot percentage of 17.4. He also has an average survival time of 11.3 minutes (which is impressive as he mainly plays the new themed Core Circle mode). His best performance in the new C2S6 was in a match where he had 11 finishes and dealt 1393 damage.

Note: Shreeman's stats were recorded while writing this article and are subject to change.

BGMI ID and IGN

Shreeman Legend has a massive fanbase in the Indian gaming community. His fans search for his in-game profile to send him popularity items which will help the star rank up the popularity leaderboard.

The star's unique ID in BGMI is 510399433. His profile can also be found using his IGN, IMxShrééMān. The IM in his IGN represents the clan Shreeman is a part of.

YouTube income

Shreeman Legend is one of the most prominent gamers in the country. Although he earns lots of money from brand deals and endorsements, his primary source of income is through his YouTube channel, which currently has more than 1.66 million subscribers.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Shreeman Legend has generated revenue between $1.7K and $27.9K in the last 30 days from his channel. The gaming sensation has also garnered more than 30K subscribers in this period.

