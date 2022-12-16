5 best features and updates of Loco 

Loco has become one of the most popular and fast-growing live-streaming platforms, especially in India. The app offers a plethora of exciting live streams from various creators, featuring several games broadcasting esports tournaments and original content. It has been built explicitly for gamers and their communities.

Loco is a preferred option for many as a source of entertainment, especially for gaming enthusiasts and fans who want to connect with their favorite streamers. This section will explore how the platform keeps its audience engaged and entertained and the top five features that make it popular.

Top 5 features and updates of Loco that make it a tremendous live-streaming platform

5) Catch all your favorite tournaments live

One can catch esports content (Image via Loco.gg)

Viewers are often drawn towards the competitive gaming scene, where they can watch professionals at work, fighting it out to become the ultimate victor. In recent years, esports has grown tenfold and become almost a mainstream concept, with millions of fans following different games worldwide.

The popular live-streaming platform ensures that users catch up with the live action of various esports tournaments in one place. Access to multiple competitions and contests from different creators on the platform becomes hassle-free and as easy as clicking a button.

4) VOD with the Trending and Discover tabs

VOD feature allows one to view highlights and replays of the stream (Image via Loco.gg)

Although Loco is a famous live-streaming platform, it is much more than that due to the availability of the VOD (Video on Demand) feature. Fans can catch the highlights, recaps, tutorials, best moments, funny game videos, and many more using the application's VOD feature.

It also ensures that fans get appropriate recommendations based on the past content that they have watched. Thus, one can watch small clips of their favorite creators and use the "Trending" and "Discover" features to explore more content of popular streamers or newcomers on the platform.

"Trending" also benefits streamers and gives them a chance to enhance their live concurrent viewers. While the "Discover" tab helps relatively new streamers who are looking to grow on the platform.

3) Assistance for new streamers

Quite easy to start a streaming career (Image via loco.gg)

Creators who aspire to begin their streaming careers can find various helpful features on Loco. Besides the availability of Trending and Discover tabs in the application, new streamers can install the Loco Studio app, the one-click mobile streaming studio of the platform. It helps creators stream via their mobile from anywhere, provided they have an internet connection.

Besides the specific studio app, streamers enjoy the Chat Moderation feature to make conversations with their live viewers safe, positive, and engaging. Streamers can use the said functionality to add moderators, which will help oversee the chat and maintain a positive environment between a streamer and his viewers.

2) Fan leaderboard and stream rewards

Fan leaderboard functionality on the platform (Image via Loco.gg)

The viewers also attain several rewards by interacting with their favorite streamers and sending them a plethora of stickers, which the platform provides. The more one engages with their favorite gamers, the more likely they are to get discount codes and in-game items as rewards. Besides, one can also win prizes, such as discounts on eCommerce sites and recharge codes.

The platform also has a Fan Leaderboard feature, which lets viewers spend more time with their favorite streamers. The Fan Leaderboard is linked to a Streamer Profile, and one can maintain their standing for each streamer after engaging with them regularly.

The engagement with a streamer is based on actions like watching the live stream and interacting with other such features like chat, stickers, follow, and share.

1) Connect with the gaming community and unlock rewards through streaming

One can connect with top gamers via live streams (Image via Loco.gg)

Fans can easily connect and communicate with their favorite streamers via the live chat feature during live streams. It also allows users to have discussions with their fellow watchers and encourages community bonding around specific games.

Users can interact with their favorite streamers by sharing custom stickers in the chat, which no other platform provides. They can also use diamond or gold stickers in the chat as gifts. Besides the streams, the app allows viewers to comment on highlights and replays.

The live-streaming platform empowers upcoming rookie gamers to follow their passion, become streamers, and grow their fanbase with its large gaming community. It also provides a complete end-to-end guide on its website for new streamers to understand how they can monetize and build their fanbase.

Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.

Poll : 0 votes