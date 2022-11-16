Loco grows to new heights by becoming "Next Hottest Product" with record growth in numbers

Loco's growth as a rising power in India's streaming ecosystem continues to increase. According to the latest reports from Amplitude, the platform has made its way to the global "Next Hottest Products" list. This should come as good news for everyone associated with the platform and those who use it to stream their content.

The landscape of streaming video games has been changing rapidly, with India not being too different. With better internet availability and devices, Indians have been streaming digital content more than ever. Loco has been the very centerpiece in promoting Indian content creators.

Not only are mobile games popular on the platform, but notable titles such as Valorant and FIFA 23 have been picking up in popularity. The latest recognition shows the platform's efforts in promoting the digital aspect of things. It has clarified the website's ambitions on how it will elevate the scope for more content creators.

Loco's entry to the Next Hottest Product list of Amplitude analytics is thoroughly deserved

Being part of the list is prestigious, given the ever-competitive nature of the corporate world. Creating its own space hasn't been easy for the streaming platform, given the competition it faces. Yet, it has been able to set itself apart and grow significantly since its inception.

Loco @GetLocoNow Super stoked to announce that Loco will be at the Dubai Esports Festival from 9th to 10th November 2022. Come say hi! Super stoked to announce that Loco will be at the Dubai Esports Festival from 9th to 10th November 2022. Come say hi! 💜 https://t.co/iF1QKkmNnc

The achievement of the Indian streaming website is massive, considering it represents the country on an international scale. Anirudh Pandita, the founder of Loco, has been ecstatic about the news, and for good reason. After all, the 30 companies that are on the list have grown by at least 40%, despite an economic downturn across the globe.

"We are delighted that Loco has made Amplitude's "Next Hottest Product" List. As the global leader in product analytics, Amplitude, has great insight into products that are growing the fastest across the globe. To be named in the top 30 list globally, underlines the tremendous growth we have witnessed at Loco over the last year. Product led growth is the foundation for growing in any economic condition, but more so in the volatile economic environment that currently exists globally. At Loco, we have one of the best product and technology teams in the country and this honor is a recognition of each individual who works in those teams. We put users at the center of all our product efforts and the organization continues to deliver features at breakneck velocity! Our product efforts coupled with our pioneering efforts in building the gaming community in India, have enabled us to become the leading independent game streaming platform globally."

Sky's the limit for the platform and everyone associated with it, especially at a time when it has been making some gigantic strides. Aside from promoting new games, the website has been busy introducing new features like India's first NFT.

With robust growth in annual and overall numbers, the company's future looks bright. It remains to be seen how the platform will continue to help in the growth of the country's gaming scene.

