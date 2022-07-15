Loco becomes first Indian streaming platform to bring different FIFA 22 tournaments to millions of Indians

FIFA 22 is well-known for the competitive spirit it builds upon with several international tournaments held all over the globe. With the title getting more prominent than ever, so has the competition, with many new players and nations emerging.

India's performance has been on the rise, and its pinnacle was seen in June when the nation made history by qualifying for the FIFAe Nations Cup 2022. Thanks to Loco, all the fans across the country will be able to watch their favorite players fight it out in different tournaments.

The official poster for the broadcast (Image via Loco)

FIFA 22 has improved the competitive spirit already present for a long time. The Ultimate Team mode is considered by many to be the actual test as users create the best teams possible to take on each other.

Loco has decided to partner with the FIFA series and arrange for the telecast of three events. FIFAe Nations Cup 2022 might be the one that will attract most fans, but there are two more tournaments as the first season of FIFAe looks to have several mouthwatering clashes.

Loco takes major step with decision to bring several FIFA 22 esports competitions to fans

July 14 marked the start of the FIFAe finals, and there will be three dedicated events to delight fans with the best of competitive esports. The FIFAe World Cup will pit the best individual gamers worldwide as they vie to become the very best.

In addition, there are some massive names associated with FIFA 22 who will participate in it, and there's an enormous prize pool of $500,000.

July 20-23 will see the FIFAe Club World Club, where the biggest football clubs will participate for more glory. This will be followed by the FIFAe Nations Cup 2022 between July 27 and 30. Indian players will compete with the best from the rest of the world.

Thanks to Loco, all the Indians can observe all three events. The platform is looking to build on the positive environment around the country as more people become interested in FIFA 22 and esports in general.

Founders Anirudh Pandita and Ashwin Suresh had memorable words about their partnership and what they believe the future holds.

"eSports has become the most watched category in India, after Indian cricket, and we are happy to partner with one of the most prestigious organizations in the world, FIFA, to bring together an innovative new category of esports, FIFAe. It is a landmark year because we have the Indian team competing in the FIFAe Nations Cup, and we hope they will inspire a generation of new gamers! Loco has broken viewership records with many popular game titles with innovative categories finding a suitable home on the platform. We are confident that we will provide fans an unforgettable experience with FIFAe."

The brand new collaboration might be a first for Loco and FIFA 22, but they have existing partnerships in store. The Indian platform has already entered deals with top publishers and other international entrants to become the country's best video game streaming platform.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far