"We don't have plans to add NFTs": Ubisoft clarifies their goals for Project Q

Project Q is perhaps the quickest reveal of a video game after a rumor about its existence. The early hints of such a game came from reliable industry insider Tom Henderson, who reported on behalf of Exputer.

According to Tom, Ubisoft has a new game that seems unique at the outset. With the news of it now officially confirmed, Ubisoft is seeking testers and has made some crucial clarifications to its potential player base.

Project Q is one of the several games in production under the French studio. Tom had reported that based on the gameplay video, it could be a wonderful blend of some of the other popular games.

Ubisoft @Ubisoft We don't have plans to add NFTs to this game, you can find out more by registering and taking part in the upcoming tests! We don't have plans to add NFTs to this game, you can find out more by registering and taking part in the upcoming tests!

Ubisoft hasn't only revealed the start of testing but has also given out a couple of information that could be important for the game's future.

Ubisoft clarifies gamers about the potential gameplay and NFT ambitions of Project Q

The confirmation came from Ubisoft earlier on April 23 when the studio put out a set of official tweets. The main tweet referred to the upcoming game, which has been dubbed Project Q, the codename for the project.

As for the development, the developers have confirmed that the process is ongoing. To facilitate the process, Ubisoft is looking for testers for the different tests conducted over the development period of Project Q. Players can register as a tester by clicking here.

‍Introducing codename “Project Q”, a team battle arena letting players truly own the experience! The game is in early development and we will keep testing, so for now all you can do is register for upcoming tests: So, we heard you heard... 🤷‍Introducing codename “Project Q”, a team battle arena letting players truly own the experience! The game is in early development and we will keep testing, so for now all you can do is register for upcoming tests: register.ubisoft.com/projectq-signu… So, we heard you heard... 🤷‍Introducing codename “Project Q”, a team battle arena letting players truly own the experience! The game is in early development and we will keep testing, so for now all you can do is register for upcoming tests: register.ubisoft.com/projectq-signu… https://t.co/hZ40OkPdum

More importantly, Ubisoft has also given out two crucial pieces of information. One thing is to do with the potential gameplay, and the developers have clarified that Project Q will not be a battle royale.

Moreover, players can expect to find different game modes that will allow them the chance to compete against each other. The subject of the overall reliance is quite clear - it's fun.

Ubisoft @Ubisoft By the way, this is not a Battle Royale. The game will feature a variety of PvP modes with one single goal in mind: FUN! By the way, this is not a Battle Royale. The game will feature a variety of PvP modes with one single goal in mind: FUN!

The earlier rumors also hinted that there could be multiple modes that would be different.

However, there was an indication that one of the game modes could be an adaptation of battle royale, which doesn't seem to be the case for the time being.

The second piece of information will satisfy many players, particularly those who were irritated with what was done with Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

Much to the fans' irritation, Ubisoft had introduced NFTs to the game before making a U-turn. However, some players own the digital tokens found in the game.

Whatever Ubisoft's plans with NFTs are for the future, they seem to be separate from Project Q. Ubisoft has declared that there will be no NFTs in the game, and all the players are welcome to test the game. It will be interesting to see the early impressions and when the codename could be changed for an actual title.

