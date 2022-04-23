Ubisoft's "Project Q" footage leaked ahead of this weekend's closed test

Project Q, an upcoming PVP Battle Arena game in the same vein as Fortnite, saw a leak of video footage ahead of the weekend's closed test that Ubisoft was reportedly inviting players to. The developers want to get players’ impressions of the game in its present state and let them get hands-on with the game's development.

According to reliable leaker Tom Henderson, Project Q is being worked on by Ubisoft Bordeaux (responsible for Assassin’s Creed and Rainbow Six). This article will cover everything known about the upcoming game currently.

Project Q game footage leaked, shows gameplay, wonders, and more

Back in September 2021, the Geforce Now database leak revealed a wide variety of titles, many of which have since been confirmed. Project Q, which was also on that list, has now been brought to light. The game was described by Ubisoft as an “innovative and modern PvP battle arena game.”

The game reportedly has two modes: Showdown and Battle Zone. Showdown is more of a battle royale title, with four teams of two players. Battle Zone is a Battle Arena, where players aim to score 100 points in order to win, along with two teams of four players. Players may find this familiar to Call of Duty’s Hardpoint mode.

According to Henderson, players will get to pick their characters’ weapons, skills and abilities, as well as Wonders. Additionally, the weapons featured are interesting, in that it’s not just “assault rifle, machine gun, pistol” stuff that is seen in every battle royale title.

These weapons are a mix of mundane, everyday items, and powerful, familiar magical items from mythology. Here is an example of some of the items players can use as weapons in Project Q and what they do.

Examples of weapons in Project Q

Wukong’s Staff: Chain attacks quickly, breaks armor

Chain attacks quickly, breaks armor Mjolnir: 3-hit combo weapon

3-hit combo weapon Firework Holder: Load up to 6 fireworks, fire in a huge burst

Load up to 6 fireworks, fire in a huge burst Fusion Lens: Fires a beam of light, uses a heat gauge

Fires a beam of light, uses a heat gauge Luchador Mask: Leap into the air, do awesome dive attacks

Leap into the air, do awesome dive attacks Pirate Anchor: Control weapon

Control weapon Deck of Cards: Throw a card, hit 3 targets with them to deal “Lucky Hand” next shot which deals maximum damage

Throw a card, hit 3 targets with them to deal “Lucky Hand” next shot which deals maximum damage Paint Gun: 30-ammo magazine gun

30-ammo magazine gun Stinky Bomb: Lob gross bombs to deal damage.

Lob gross bombs to deal damage. Blast Fan: Control weapon, 3 charges, delivers blasts of wind

Control weapon, 3 charges, delivers blasts of wind Link Bot 3000: Support item, heals allies, drains enemies’ energy

As shown above, there is quite a wide variety of items and abilities in the game, and in terms of visuals, it looks like a combination of Knockout City and Overwatch. In the Battle Royale mode, characters have a very floaty jump, and the action certainly looks interesting. While the game is still very much in its early phases, it looks like an interesting enough take on the battle royale style, without involving large numbers of players.

Perhaps Ubisoft is hoping that Project Q will be a bigger success than Hyper Scape was (Image via Ubisoft)

Originally leaked in the Geforce Now reveals, alongside Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and so many more games, that once speculative list of games that did include Ubisoft’s upcoming title, now seems far more realistic than once thought.

Edited by Atul S