When will FIFA 23 TOTY (Team of the Year) voting start? Expected release dates, voting pattern, and more

The FIFA 23 TOTY promo will be returning once again if the rumors spreading across social media are to be believed. EA Sports is yet to officially reveal anything, but the community is already waiting impatiently for what's to come.

The TOTY promo usually releases some astounding cards that qualify as end-game content. These cards are not only special to look at in terms of their design, but they also tend to have great stats and overalls. Some of them will eventually rank very high in the meta and be the perfect addition to Ultimate Team squads.

Although official details are yet to arrive, predictions can be made based on the patterns observed in previous releases. The TOTY promo has been a staple in Ultimate Team's history and is guaranteed to make an appearance in FIFA 23 as well. The voting process is expected to begin on January 10, when the FUT Centurions promo will be live. Let's take a look at how EA Sports is expected to implement the system in this year's game.

The FIFA 23 TOTY promo will likely appear towards the end of January, but things will start rolling out very soon

As far as promos in FIFA 23 are concerned, EA Sports hasn't changed the pattern and system for those that have made a comeback. It's highly unlikely that the TOTY promo will have any significant changes, given how huge it is in terms of scale.

According to rumors, users will once again be able to vote for their favorite footballers. If the voting process commences on January 10, it will likely be the first set of reveals. Last year, EA Sports divided the nominations into four broad categories:

Goalkeepers and defenders

Midfielders

Attackers

TOTY XI

It remains to be seen if all the nominations will be revealed together or if EA Sports will follow the batch system that was used last year. As usual, the best performers from every position will be chosen, and the final candidates will then be selected for the TOTY XI.

Last year, the promo begun towards the last part of January. The upcoming FUT Champions promo will start tomorrow, January 6, and a second team is expected to arrive on January 13. This means that the FUT Centurions promo will get over on January 20, which could be the potential start of the FIFA 23 TOTY promo.

As far as players are concerned, the next major thing to wait for will be the contenders. 2022 has been an important year for football, with the FIFA World Cup that was held in Qatar. Apart from this, there's been an incredible amount of football that's taken place all over the world, so there's been no shortage of excellent footballers as well.

While most fans will be happy with the selections, some may be disappointed if their favorite candidates don't make the cut. Regardless of how the promo develops, it's sure to stir up some drama in the last part of January.

Disclaimer: The official dates of the vote and the full launch of the promo in FIFA 23 haven't been disclosed. Readers are advised to follow EA Sports for the latest information.

