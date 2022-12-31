"I am still getting goosebumps": JokerKiHaveli shares his story of joining S8UL

In one of his recent streams on YouTube, S8UL creator Gulrez "JokerKiHaveli" Khan touched upon various topics while interacting with his fans. During the chat, Khan also revealed how he joined the fan-favorite esports organization as a content creator.

Joker revealed that he felt discouraged about continuing as a YouTuber and almost decided to move back to Qatar. However, before going ahead with the career-changing decision, he chose to call S8UL esports co-founder Lokesh "8bit Goldy" Jain.

Gulrez further revealed that:

"We talked for about an hour and a half. I still remember his (8bit Goldy's) words as he told me not to worry about anything and asked me to call him back in a few weeks. I texted him after almost a month to remind him about our talk, and he invited me to the boot camp to meet him."

Khan added:

"After reaching the boot camp, I met Thug. We had a long chat, including the talk about joining 8bit. I got excited after hearing the same and told him to discuss the details later. At the same, Goldy bhai called me upstairs to ask me about the same."

JokerKiHaveli revealed that Goldy asked him about the potential announcement of the association. After his affirmative response, Goldy immediately asked Thug to drop the announcement the following day, which got him "elated," and finally, he became a part of S8UL. He stated:

"I am still getting goosebumps. That was the moment. I manifested to give it all and still committed to date."

S8UL Esports dropped announcement video featuring JokerKiHaveli in June 2022

Enter JokerKiHaveli joined the organization as a content creator in June 2022 (Image via YouTube/ S8UL)

The fan-favorite esports organization welcomed Gulrez "JokerKiHaveli" Khan in June, and it dropped the announcement video regarding the same on June 19, 2022.

The clip featured appearances from stars like Naman "MortaL" Mathur, Mrinmoy "8bitBeg4Mercy" Lahkar, Mukul "8bit Mafia" Anchal, and Salman "8bit Mamba" Ahmad assembling to welcome Khan.

After the organization confirmed his addition, Joker dropped a vlog featuring the S8UL bootcamp which featured him meeting other creators and giving a "house tour" to his viewers.

Since his addition as a creator, Khan has been a constant feature in famous organizations' videos. At the same time, he has also maintained his consistency on his channel with streams, vlogs, and other content.

As of this writing, JokerKiHaveli has more than 464K subscribers on YouTuber, while he also has a Loco account with over 32.0K followers and 759K views.

